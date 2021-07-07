Oil giants lobby COP host UK to support gas with necessary compromise





Documents obtained by Unearthed show that a group of major U.S. oil companies have told British ministers that the British government must advocate natural gas as a “necessary compromise” in its efforts to combat climate destruction.

Representatives from BP, Shell, Chevron, Exxon and Equinor said they wanted to help the UK government position itself as a “key part of the solution” to climate change.

On a diplomatic mission to Houston, Texas, in February 2020, then Trade Minister Conor Burns met with oil majors over dinner to discuss British leadership at the upcoming COP26 United Nations Climate Summit.

Meal notes obtained using the Freedom of Information rule show that the company “recognized the need to accelerate” the energy transition and discussed investments in renewable energy, storage capacity and carbon capture technology.

But they have also argued for years that fossil fuels natural gas is and will always be a conversion fuel.

“There needs to be a greater awareness of the role of gas in the transition. It’s cleaner than coal and is fundamental to the Texas economy.”

“Moving the United States and developing countries from coal to gas is an essential compromise while also entering the economics of truly clean energy.”

A memo written for Burns by a senior British diplomat in Houston added: “These companies said they wanted to work with the UK, including during COP26’s leadership period.

“It needs support from governments like ours, so it can be considered a key part of future energy supply solutions.

“They want a transformation without hurting our economy or hindering the growth of emerging economies. The public should provide realistic expectations for the transition process. Energy projects take a long time.”

The diplomat added: “It’s too easy to demonize the industry, but it doesn’t help solve the problem. still [the oil companies present at the dinner] He acknowledged that he had to tell his story better.”

The news comes after the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced that countries will have to halt development and development of new oil and gas fields this year to meet their widely adopted net zero emission targets by 2050.

Luke Murphy of the left-wing British think tank IPPR said: “Gas is not a ‘necessary compromise’ on the road to net zero, it is a fossil fuel and another stepping stone to a climate disaster.

“Internally, oil and gas companies will be fully aware of their bid for gas to be adopted as the so-called ‘conversion fuel’ fly in the face of established climate science that has been known for decades. This is climate delayism.

Greens MP Caroline Lucas said: “This government risks damaging the UK’s credibility as host of COP26 through secret meetings with oil companies. Instead of pacifying polluters and being driven by the pursuit of corporate profits, UK trade policy should be a force for good in a world that implements the Paris Agreement at its core.

In a statement given to Channel 4, the oil companies at the dinner all support a move away from fossil fuels, reiterating their support for the Paris Agreement, but believe that natural gas will play a key role, especially in reducing global emissions. An alternative to coal power generation.

BP said: We advocate for natural gas at conferences around the world because natural gas is an important part of our business and plays an important role in the transition to net zero.

Both Exxon and Chevron emphasized that they predict that natural gas will become part of the global energy mix by 2050, even in low-carbon scenarios. A Chevron spokesperson spoke of one low-carbon scenario testing Channel 4: Portfolio. IEA’s Sustainable Development Scenario.

According to the SDS, natural gas demand is declining in Europe, the Americas and the Middle East, but continues to grow in Asia, accounting for about 23% of global energy demand by 2040.

Exxon added: The transition from coal to natural gas in the electricity sector is the main reason US emissions have declined more than any other country since 2000. Many national and state governments have included the switch to natural gas in their carbon reduction programs. We acknowledge the contribution that natural gas can make.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: Achieving net zero requires dialogue with a variety of partners in various sectors, including the energy industry.

This was our daily engagement with the energy industry focused on the importance of transitioning to a clean energy future. We discussed investments in renewable energy and plans for decarbonization, but we didn’t lobby.

We welcome the new commitments to decarbonization made by these companies since this meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unearthed.greenpeace.org/2021/07/07/oil-gas-transition-climate-cop-lobby/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos