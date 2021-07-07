IMF chief sees the risk of a sustained rise in inflation in the United States





Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), delivers remarks at an opening press conference at the 2019 Fall Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank of Finance Ministers and Bank Governors , in Washington, United States, October 17, 2019. REUTERS / Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that additional budget support to the United States could fuel inflationary pressures and warned that the risk of a sustained price hike could require a rate hike interest sooner than expected.

Rising US interest rates could in turn lead to a sharp tightening of global financial conditions and large capital outflows from emerging and developing economies, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a blog post on Wednesday. with the IMF surveillance note for G20 countries.

The IMF’s assessment of inflation risks in the United States comes as Republican lawmakers sharply criticize President Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar plans to increase spending on infrastructure, child care , community college tuition, and expanded home care coverage for the elderly and disabled.

Georgieva said an accelerated recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, where growth is expected to reach 7% in 2021, would benefit many countries through increased trade, but rising inflation could be more sustained than expected. The IMF forecasts global growth of 6%.

Other countries are facing rising commodity and food prices, which are now at their highest level since 2014, putting millions of people at risk of food insecurity, IMF said in its report. .

Market expectations suggested that commodity prices would remain contained over the next few years, but inflation developments have varied across advanced economies and accelerated more rapidly in Britain, the United States and the United States. the euro zone, while remaining moderate in others, such as Japan.

The IMF said the global economic outlook remained uncertain given questions over the course of the pandemic and the progress of vaccinations, as well as the possibility that the pick-up in inflation might prove to be “more persistent” than expected.

“While additional fiscal support in some large advanced economies, including the United States, would benefit growth more broadly, it could also fuel inflationary pressures further,” the IMF said.

A more sustained rise in prices could require an earlier-than-expected tightening of US monetary policy, which could hit emerging and developing economies particularly hard, accentuating divergences in recovery prospects.

Georgieva reiterated his call for urgent action by G20 countries to speed up vaccinations of high-risk populations, warning of a “worsening two-track recovery” that leaves many countries behind while states United, China, the eurozone and a few others are recovering quickly.

Acting quickly could save more than half a million lives in the next six months alone, she said. The IMF was working with the World Bank and other institutions to advance its $ 50 billion plan to end the pandemic, she said, arguing that faster progress could result in billions of dollars in production. additional global economy.

The IMF has urged countries to continue accommodating monetary policies, while closely monitoring inflation and financial stability risks. In countries where the recovery is accelerating, such as the United States, it would be “essential” to avoid overreacting to transient increases in inflation, Georgieva said.

