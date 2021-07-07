United States to send millions of Covid-19 vaccines to Latin America





One million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine will be shipped to Bolivia on Thursday, one million doses of Pfizer will head to Paraguay on Friday and 1.5 million doses of Moderna will be shipped to Guatemala on Wednesday, according to the White House .

The move is part of the president’s efforts to reaffirm American leadership on the world stage and make America a “vaccine arsenal” in the fight against Covid-19. Sending the vaccines to Latin America will also serve to counter efforts by Russia and China to use their own publicly funded vaccines to expand their influence in the region and across the world.

White House Covid-19 response director Jeff Zients said last week that the Biden administration will share tens of millions of U.S. Covid-19 vaccines with countries around the world this summer, in addition to the 80 millions that it has already allocated.

The White House has said it is monitoring and concerned about efforts by Russia and China to use vaccines to achieve geopolitical gains. Many countries – including Latin America, which has traditionally been an area of ​​American influence – have purchased large numbers of Russian and Chinese vaccines to fill gaps in their own vaccine deployments.

The White House said at least 75% of the 80 million vaccines would be shared with the global immunization program called Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access, or COVAX, and 25% would be shared directly with countries in need.

The White House said scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities from all countries involved have worked together to ensure timely delivery of vaccines.

In addition to those 80 million vaccines, Biden has pledged to donate 500 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine worldwide. The President stressed that there were no conditions for accepting vaccines purchased in the United States.

“Our vaccine donations do not include pushing for favors or potential concessions. We are doing this to save lives, to end this pandemic. That’s it. Full stop,” Biden said earlier this year when ‘he announced Pfizer’s donations.

The president also said $ 2 billion in US contributions would go to a global coronavirus vaccine initiative and provide support for COVAX. He also pledged additional funding of $ 2 billion subject to contributions from other countries and dose delivery targets met.

Biden said on Tuesday that the United States is expected to hit the 160 million fully immunized Americans mark by the end of the week and that his administration will embark on a targeted awareness campaign to get more people vaccinated.

The announcement came after the country fell just short of its initial July 4 targets of having 160 million fully vaccinated people and 70% of American adults with at least one Covid-19 vaccine. As of Wednesday afternoon, 157.6 million Americans are fully immunized and 67.1% of American adults have received at least one injection, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Zients acknowledged that it would take a few more weeks to meet those goals and said the administration had more work to do to get young Americans – especially those between the ages of 18 and 26 – vaccinated.

“It is up to individuals to decide whether they want to be vaccinated or not,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. “But what we’ve seen as a barrier, for months, is access and information. So we’ll continue to deploy the tactics we’ve seen over the past few months.”

