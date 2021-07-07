A UK life science vision set to deliver life-changing innovation





UK Life Sciences Vision builds on the success of our COVID-19 response and establishes a 10-year strategy to rapidly deliver innovation to patients. A mission-driven approach to solving the biggest health problems of our generation, including cancer and dementia, the Life of Launch science investment program provides $1 billion in total funding available to some of the UK’s most promising life sciences companies.

The UK’s world-class life sciences sector’s remarkable response to COVID-19 will serve as a blueprint for rapidly delivering life-changing innovations to patients as part of the new UK life sciences vision announced today. [Wednesday 7 July].

Developed in collaboration with industry companies and experts, today’s new UK Life Sciences Vision sets a mission-driven approach with bold ambitions for the next decade, ensuring scientific excellence in collaboration with industry dynamics to support the NHS. It is about solving the most pressing health problems of our generation, now and in the future.

The vision outlines seven critical medical missions that governments, industry, the NHS, academia and medical research charities will work together to solve quickly, from treating cancer to solving dementia.

This mission is to rapidly develop innovative products and therapies that help prevent, diagnose, monitor and treat disease early, and save lives using innovative clinical trials, as well as the development and adoption of new drugs, diagnostics, medical technologies and digital tools. We will focus on accelerating

The mission is to:

Accelerating the pace of research into novel dementia treatments Maintaining UK position in the discovery, development and manufacturing of early diagnostic and curable vaccines, including immunotherapy, such as cancer vaccines Treatment and prevention of key risk factors, including cardiovascular disease and obesity Reduce mortality and reduce mortality in the UK Advances in understanding of mental health conditions, including work to redefine the morbidity of respiratory diseases and globally address the underlying biologically-solving diseases of aging, and to develop tools to address them

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

We owe our debt to the ingenuity of British life sciences and its pioneers through the discovery of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and the seamless collaboration between our scientists, industry, regulators and the NHS.

We need to make sure this is the norm and use this new way of working to find life-changing breakthroughs for diseases like cancer, dementia and obesity, just like we did with Covid.

That’s why we’re setting a new life sciences vision to bottle the formula we’ve developed to combat Covid and improve patient health outcomes across the UK.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said:

The UK’s life sciences sector has been a beacon of hope for the past year and a half, developing diagnostics and life-saving vaccines at an alarming rate to secure our path from the pandemic.

This ambitious strategy presents a way to replicate this same scientific excellence and agility to solve today’s biggest health problems: What we did for this virus is to treat it as cancer, dementia and obesity, making it a brilliant science. dominates.

Crucially, we are creating a pro-business environment where our life sciences companies can grow with access to finance, receive incentives for onshore manufacturing, and commercialize breakthrough products right here in the UK and not anywhere else while solidifying their UK presence. I was trying to build. science powerhouse.

Scottish Minister of Government Iain Stewart said:

Scotland is home to some of the world’s leading life sciences and research expertise and could be made even stronger thanks to the launch of the UK Government Vision.

From the AstraZeneca vaccine clinically tested in Scotland to the Glasgows Lighthouse Lab, which processes more than 10 million test samples across the UK, the sector’s response to the pandemic demonstrates the holistic strength of the coalition.

Combining the expertise of business, academia and the NHS, Vision will sustain scientific collaboration and innovation to deliver tangible health benefits to patients across the country.

The UK’s life sciences sector has been at the center of countries’ efforts to combat COVID-19, from developing the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to the world’s best recovery trials to identify safe and effective treatments.

The vision is to mimic the success of the UK Vaccine Task Force, which leverages private sector expertise and removes unnecessary bureaucracy, so that the UK’s most knowledgeable industry leaders can rapidly and To be able to deal with risks.

It will ensure that the UK now benefits from new regulatory freedoms and opportunities as we leave the European Union. The Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) can act as an independent, sovereign regulator with great agility and a focus on delivering vaccines, drugs and technologies to patients as safely and quickly as possible.

Addressing the most pressing health care challenges of our generation, now and in the future, will be an important part of raising the level of governments’ agendas, helping to reduce health inequality and improve patients across the UK.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

We have made tremendous progress in health research over the past year. The discovery of the use of dexamethasone and the launch of a vaccine have been critical to saving hundreds of thousands of lives and tackling COVID-19.

It’s important to plan a new path as we continue to harness this passion and innovation and rebuild it for the better. Today’s bold vision is dedicated to turning the UK into a life sciences superpower by putting the lessons we’ve learned into action.

Life Sciences Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

With this pandemic, we are turning our eyes to the excellence of the UK’s life sciences and making our country proud, from developing life-saving vaccines to identifying variants through world-class genome sequencing.

We want to bottle this scientific excellence. Life Sciences Vision provides a roadmap on how to put this innovation at the heart of the NHS, helping the UK become a world leader while addressing all of the major health problems like dementia and obesity. biology.

Life Sciences Vision, the first sectoral publication based on a growth initiative, sets out the UK’s plan to position itself as a world-leading center for outstanding idea development, industrial innovation and the jobs of the future.

Oxford University Professor Sir John Bell and GSK Chairman Sir Jonathan Symonds chaired the Visions External Advisory Board, ensuring that the breadth and depth of the sector was represented in the development of Visions. The board included representatives such as Dame Kate Bingham, who helped translate the success of the Vaccines Taskforce into other disease issues.

Professor John Bell of the University of Oxford, co-chair of the External Advisory Group, said:

Now, as an industry, there is competition to become world leaders in the growth of life sciences. We have shown how effective industry, academia, government, charities and the NHS can all work together through the Covid-19 pandemic. If we continue to work effectively together, it is likely to deliver great patient benefits and accelerate economic growth.

Sir Jonathan Symonds, GSK Chairman, Co-Chair of the External Advisory Group said:

Addressing the health care challenges we face today requires bold ideas, life science strategies based on evidence and data. The vision we set provides a new blueprint for how governments, the NHS and industry are working together to deliver the next generation of therapies, diagnostics and insights to improve patient health and create a truly exceptional environment for healthcare companies to invest and grow. . , strengthening the UK’s position as a leading global destination for research and investment in medical sciences.

A key to the life sciences vision is to focus on creating a business environment that encourages UK life sciences companies to access finance, innovate and grow, regulated in an agile and efficient manner, and produce and commercialize products within the UK. is. .

To support this ambition, the government today also launched the Life Sciences Investment Program, a 200 million government investment that will unlock the potential of innovative UK life sciences companies to expand operations and create skilled jobs in the UK.

The program will leverage additional private sector investment and support the development of the world’s leading UK life sciences venture capital ecosystem. The investment is made through British Patient Capital, part of the government-owned British Business Bank, which will allocate 200 million to specialized funds.

To further strengthen the sector, British Patient Capital recently agreed to work with Abu Dhabis Mubadala Investment Company, one of the world’s leading national investors. Under the partnership, facilitated by the Office for Investment, Mubadala has committed to investing $800 million in the UK life sciences industry and will work with British Patient Capital to identify sector trends and investment opportunities.

This means that there will be 1 billion new funding for some of the UK’s most promising life sciences companies, with the potential to raise additional funding from other investors.

The Life Sciences Investment Program has access to an industry-leading scientific advisory panel chaired by Life Sciences Champion Professor John Bell. Panels share insights on key scientific trends.

The Life Sciences sector is critical to the UK’s health, wealth and resilience, employs over 250,000 people and generates $80 billion in sales annually in the UK. A key theme of the vision is to support growth, attract investment and create highly skilled jobs across the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-life-sciences-vision-set-to-deliver-life-changing-innovations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

