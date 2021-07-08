Dozens of US states sue Google over Play Store ‘extravagant commission’





WASHINGTON / OAKLAND, Calif., July 7 (Reuters) – Thirty-seven U.S. state and district attorneys general sued Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google on Wednesday, alleging that the search and advertising giant violated the antitrust law by managing its application store for Android Phones.

The lawsuit, one of a series that has been filed against Google in the United States, follows complaints from app developers about running its Play Store.

Google did not comment immediately on the new litigation.

Google requires certain apps to use company payment tools and give Google up to 30% of digital product sales.

“To collect and maintain this extravagant commission, Google has used anti-competitive tactics to lessen and discourage competition in the distribution of Android applications,” the lawsuit said.

“Google not only targeted potentially competing app stores, but also ensured that app developers themselves had no reasonable choice but to distribute their apps through the Google Play Store,” he added.

Google said last September that it would tighten enforcement of its policies, drawing criticism from app makers. Google Play Store is used much more than similar products from Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, and others.

The retrial was hailed by Meghan DiMuzio, executive director of the Coalition for App Fairness, which represents companies such as Match Group Inc (MTCH.O) and Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) who oppose some of the rules. from the Play Store.

“Anti-competitive policies stifle innovation, hamper consumer freedom, inflate costs and limit transparent communication between developers and their customers,” said DiMuzio.

Apple Inc’s App Store (AAPL.O) for iPhones and iPads has restrictions similar to the Play Store. Google is allowing consumers to avoid the Play Store, but critics say it’s impractical to do so.

Both companies have undergone legal scrutiny.

Video game maker Epic Games Inc sued Google and Apple separately in federal court in California last year over App Store policies. The proposed classes of developers and consumers have joined the cases. A judge’s ruling in the fight against Apple is expected in the coming weeks, and a hearing on Google’s efforts to dismiss the case against it is scheduled for July 22.

The state trial is led by a group including attorneys general from Utah, New York, North Carolina and Tennessee, and joined by others including California and the District of Columbia.

Google is already facing a federal antitrust lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice last year and related lawsuits from two separate groups of attorneys general. One is Texas-led and focused on advertising, while the other targets Google’s purported efforts to expand its search dominance into new markets, like voice assistants.

Reporting by Diane Bartz and Paresh Dave; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Pullin

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/dozens-us-states-sue-google-alleging-antitrust-violations-2021-07-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos