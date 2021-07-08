



Britain must act to stop China’s atrocities against Uyghur Muslims by banning imports of Chinese cotton and solar panels from Xinjiang and government officials announcing that they will not attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the lawmaker’s report said .

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee, said Britain would allow China to nest dragons deeper into British life without action.

The commission report says that the government’s often-strong investigations into Xinjiang’s industrial-scale forced labor schemes are inconsistent with effective measures.

House of Representatives Urgent Review of British Trade Controls in Xinjiang Six Months After Ministers Set Loose Requirements for Companies to Eliminate Forced Labor from Supply Chains, Hasn’t Sanctioned Chinese Officials Most Responsible for Genocide criticized for not publishing it.

They also urge ministers to join the British Parliament and explain what is going on as genocide, and the tactics of naming and quantification have been found to be more effective than closed diplomacy.

A special rapid-act asylum system for Uyghurs is also proposed. The all-party report also calls for a ban in the UK for tech companies supporting what Xinjiang is portrayed as a police state.

The report is sure to provoke an angry response from the Chinese government, but Han committee member Alicia Kearns said lawmakers could not hesitate to criticize it.

Kearns said: It’s time for big boy politics. You cannot work with any partner based on best friend. We are the mothers of all parliaments, and if others are not willing to speak for those who seek silence, which one will do it?

According to reports, the Chinese government mass detained more than one million Uyghurs, forced them into industrial-scale forced labor programs, and attempted to annihilate the region’s Uyghur and Islamic culture through forced sterilization of women. Destruction of cultural sites, separation of children and families.

Factories and farms linked to mass confinement mean that all products produced in Xinjiang must be assumed to be the product of forced labor. Although much of the focus is on the textile and apparel sector, there are also risks of using forced labor in other sectors such as solar energy, agriculture and electronics.

As many as 570,000 people are forced to pick cotton, often paying little or nothing.

As a remedy, UK businesses and consumers should not purchase the product until there is solid evidence that the product is not contaminated by forced labor. It also calls for a government ban on cotton and other products supplied for forced labor, and Tugendhat said it complies with WTO regulations.

More than 80% of China’s cotton is produced in Xinjiang, and China provides a quarter of the world’s cotton products. Similarly, 40% of UK solar panels use materials sourced from Xinjiang.

The report also suggests that the British Olympic Association will not participate in the Beijing 2022 opening or closing ceremonies other than one representative holding a united flag. Refrain from sending government officials to events or events, strongly discourage British companies from sponsoring or advertising the Olympics, encouraging fans and tourists to stay away, and preventing athletes from supporting or accepting Chinese government propaganda efforts .

The report calls for a ban on the use in the UK of surveillance equipment supplied by Chinese company Hikvision, the company operating in Xinjiang, and thus a modern police station equipped with advanced technology to support the area with an unprecedented level of support. Said it helped transition to the country. Surveillance, invasion of privacy and oppression.

At the same time, the report praises the government’s diplomatic efforts to raise the issue internationally and accuses China of using Belt and Road initiatives as a means to pressure many Islamic countries not to speak out about Xinjiang’s atrocities.

Tugendart, who is already personally sanctioned by the Chinese government, said there is a growing need to adopt a stricter approach. We see nationalism growing in China, and we should be wary of what we don’t seem to do is feed the crocodiles and finally hope to eat them.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: The evidence of the scale and severity of human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang is widespread and paints a truly horrifying picture.

The British government has made an international effort to help China account for human rights violations in Xinjiang at the United Nations. We will carefully consider the findings of this report.

