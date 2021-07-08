State Department helps transport Haiti’s first lady to United States after assassination shakes Caribbean nation





Around 1 a.m. this morning, mercenaries and that is what the interim Haitian Prime Minister calls them or unknown assailants entered the president’s residence in the hills above the capital Port-au-Prince, Sison told lawmakers.

Around 40 to 50 men were believed to have been involved in the attack which killed the president and seriously injured the first lady, she said. And although apparently a number of them have now been cornered by the Haitian National Police near the president’s residence, law enforcement has yet to budge this group of perpetrators.

The situation is strangely calm in most parts of the city, Sison said.

It was not immediately clear whether Democratic and Republican members of Congress participated in the bicameral appeal, but it included lawmakers as senior as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Who urged the department State to appoint a special envoy to Haiti to monitor the precarious political situation there and help the resilient people of the country.

It’s late. It’s about time… It’s time for us to do something substantial, Pelosi said.

As to the current state of communications between Washington and Port-au-Prince, Sison said she and Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph had spoken four times since 4 a.m., and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had also accepted a call with the interim prime minister. minister which was to take place on Wednesday afternoon.

In addition, the State Department issued a series of pre-dawn messages to some 83,000 U.S. citizens in Haiti asking them to take a step back, Sison told lawmakers. She added that the 132 U.S. Embassy staff in the country are 100% represented and are doing what they need to do to stay in touch with our U.S. citizens.

Earlier Wednesday, President Joe Biden denounced the gruesome assassination and said the United States was ready to help Haiti amid the political crisis. Joseph was the first to report that Moses had been killed. He also said the first lady was shot and hospitalized.

We condemn this heinous act, and I send my sincere wishes of recovery to First Lady Moses, Biden said in a statement. The United States offers its condolences to the Haitian people and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti.

As he left the White House on Wednesday morning en route to Illinois, Biden said we needed a lot more information on the situation, but added he was of great concern for the state of Haiti. .

Even before the assassination, Haiti had become increasingly unstable and discontented under Moïse. The president ruled by decree for more than a year after the country failed to hold elections, and the opposition had demanded his resignation in recent months.

The country’s security situation is under the control of the Haitian National Police and the Haitian Armed Forces, Joseph said in a statement. Democracy and the republic will win.

The streets of Port-au-Prince were largely empty on Wednesday, but some people ransacked businesses in one neighborhood. Joseph said police had been deployed to the National Palace and the upscale community of Pétionville, and would be sent to other areas as well.

Joseph condemned the assassination as a heinous, inhuman and barbaric act. In his statement, he said some of the attackers spoke Spanish but offered no other explanation. He then said in a radio address that they spoke Spanish or English, again without providing any details.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in an interview with CNN that Biden would be briefed on the attack later Wednesday by his national security team.

The message to the Haitian people is that this is a tragic tragedy, Psaki said. It is a horrible crime, and they were so sorry for the loss that they all suffer and go through because so many of them are waking up this morning and hearing this news. And we are ready and by their side to provide whatever help is needed.

Haiti’s economic, political and social difficulties have worsened recently, with gang violence increasing sharply in Port-au-Prince, rampant inflation and food and fuel sometimes becoming scarce in a country where 60% of the population population earns less than $ 2 per day. These problems come as Haiti is still trying to recover from the devastating earthquake of 2010 and Hurricane Matthew that struck in 2016.

The coronavirus has also taken a disproportionate toll on Haiti, with the country reporting more than 19,000 confirmed cases and 467 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.

Haiti still averages about 73 new infections each day, according to data compiled by Reuters, a figure representing nearly a third of its peak infection rate and the country has yet to receive its first shipment of vaccine against the virus. COVAX coronavirus, global vaccine aid. program.

Supreme Court Justice René Sylvestre died last month after being diagnosed with Covid-19, further complicating the presidential line of succession following the assassination of Moïse.

Opposition leaders had accused Moïse of seeking to increase his power, including approving a decree that limited the authority of a court that audits government contracts and one that created an intelligence agency that only answers. to the president.

In recent months, opposition leaders have demanded that he resign, arguing that his term legally ended in February 2021. Moïse and his supporters argued that his term began when he took office in early 2017 , following a chaotic election which forced the appointment of a provisional president. serve for a year.

On Monday, Moses appointed a new prime minister, Ariel Henry, to form a government, but Henry is yet to be sworn in, as Sison noted on Wednesday in his appeal to lawmakers.

And while Haiti was due to hold elections this fall, political parties were to register for those elections Tuesday through Friday this week, Sison said.

Obviously, with this terrible development, it would be necessary to examine whether free, fair and credible elections can be organized in a situation where parties cannot register for these elections, she added.

Alex Ward and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/07/state-department-helping-shuttle-haitis-first-lady-to-us-after-assassination-rocks-caribbean-country-498510 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos