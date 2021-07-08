Scientists accuse the UK government of ignoring the long-term Covid threat.





Scientists and medical experts have accused the UK government of ignoring what they say could have the most detrimental consequences by removing almost all pandemic restrictions from 19 July. This is to increase the number of debilitating “long Covid” that can last for months or years.

“Many of us have urged our new health secretary, Sajid Javid, to consider long-term Covid when evaluating lockdown relief,” said David Strain, senior clinical lecturer and Covid researcher at Exeter University.

“But he doesn’t seem to have considered it at all, despite the fact that the coronavirus will long affect the economy more than any other aspect of the epidemic,” he added.

Estimates of the proportion of people with Covid sequelae vary, but most experts put this figure at 10 to 20 percent of those who are discharged and about 90 percent of those who are hospitalized.

Common symptoms include fatigue, breathing problems, insomnia, and “brain fog”, leaving many patients unable to work.

Nathalie MacDermott, Clinical Lecturer at King’s College London, said, “I’m puzzled by the fact that Javid can come up with 100,000 new cases a day without mentioning how many people can develop long Covid. “It could leave a staggering legacy of more than 10,000 in one long Covid day.”

Although vaccination has weakened the link between Sars-Cov-2 infection, hospitalization, and death, scientists don’t know how much it reduced the risk of developing long-lasting symptoms.

Long Covid was highlighted in a letter issued by The Lancet on Wednesday night by 122 scientists and doctors from the UK and abroad, urging the government to reconsider its “dangerous and early” reopening plans.

The letter read “exponential growth” after lockdown restrictions were lifted later this month. [in Covid cases] It will continue until millions more become infected, leaving hundreds of thousands of long-term illnesses and disabilities.”

“This strategy risks creating a generation with chronic health problems and disabilities,” the signatories wrote, “and the personal and economic impact of it could be felt for decades to come.”

Scientists said Prime Minister Javid and Boris Johnson had little to say about Covid in statements about the lockdown this week, but the government’s chief medical adviser, Chris Whitty, issued a warning at the local government association’s annual meeting on Tuesday. .

“after. . . [infection] The rate is going up. I think we’re going to get a significant amount of Covid, especially in younger age groups, where the current vaccination rates are much lower,” Whitty said.

“Death from Covid. . . The rate of cases is much lower than before, but I think Covid is lingering for a long time,” Whitty added. “We don’t know how much of a problem it will be. But I think we should assume that it will not be trivial.”

Janet Scott, an infectious disease clinical lecturer at the University of Glasgow, said children and adolescents are less likely to be affected by longer-lasting coronavirus symptoms than older adults, but they do not have immunity.

Scott was part of an international team that studied 500 children hospitalized with Covid-19 in Moscow last year. A quarter had persistent symptoms 6 months after discharge.

