Sources: US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is over “for all intents and purposes”





Besides security troops, the only remaining U.S. servicemen to withdraw before Biden’s May 11 deadline are General Scott Miller, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, and a handful of employees, the two said. responsible. U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday that the withdrawal was 90 percent complete, and the last U.S. troops left Bagram Air Base, the focal point of the U.S. war effort for the past 20 years, on Friday.

In addition, the US military must also withdraw the remaining security and logistics forces sent temporarily this spring to allow for the withdrawal, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement to POLITICO.

Although the withdrawal is over 90% complete, it is not complete, “Kirby said. As long as these forces and some support contracts are still there, the withdrawal continues.”

Kirby added that the planned transition of command from Miller and General Frank McKenzie, the commander of the U.S. Central Command, has yet to take place, and NATO’s Resolute Support mission also continues.

Miller is currently on an official trip, but is expected to return to Afghanistan, Kirby told reporters on Friday. The general will remain in the country for the next few weeks to facilitate the mission’s transition in Afghanistan to McKenzie, he said.

The main reason Miller is staying is to boost the morale of the Afghan security forces, which have come under increased Taliban attacks across the country in recent months, the second U.S. official said. Attacks have escalated further in recent weeks, with the Taliban taking control of 10 percent of the country in just the past six days, according to the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD), which has closely followed the conflict.

Overall, the Taliban control 188 of the country’s 407 districts and contest 135 others, according to the FDD.

After the United States left Bagram on Friday, Afghan officials accused the United States of leaving in the middle of the night without informing the new Afghan commander of the base, who allegedly learned about it two hours after the troops left. . Electricity and lights were suddenly cut off when the Americans left.

Kirby disputed this characterization on Tuesday, telling reporters that Afghan civilian and military leaders were “properly coordinated and informed” of turnover. However, US military leaders have not informed the Afghans of the exact time of their departure for “operational security reasons”.

“We had to operate on the assumption that this withdrawal could be challenged at any time,” Kirby said. “We are very careful with what we say and how much detail we provide, but there was coordination.”

When the final transfer to Bagram took place, electricity and water services became the responsibility of Afghan forces, Pentagon spokesman Major Rob Lodewick said on Wednesday. US forces have provided training to Afghans on how to manage and operate Bagram’s utility systems, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/07/us-troop-withdrawal-afghanistan-498671

