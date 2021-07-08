Heatwave in US and Canada virtually impossible without climate change, study finds





A Falck Northwest Ambulance paramedic treats a man exposed to heat during heat … [+] wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Oregon (AP Photo / Nathan Howard)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The record-breaking June heat wave that hit parts of the United States and Canada would have been next to impossible without human-induced climate change, a new analysis has shown.

In a report released today, an international team of 27 climatologists with the World Weather Attribution collaboration determined that the heat wave was 150 times more likely to occur due to climate change caused by greenhouse gas emissions. .

Parts of the Pacific Northwest in the United States and Canada experienced temperatures that broke previous records by several degrees: the small town of Lytton broke the Canadian record when temperatures reached 49.6 degrees Celsius ( 121.3 degrees Fahrenheit) on June 29, nearly 5 degrees Celsius higher than the previous record of 45 degrees (113 degrees Fahrenheit). Soon after, most of the city was destroyed by a forest fire.

The heat wave in Portland, Oregon, broke temperature records for three consecutive days, June 26-28, eventually reaching 46.6 degrees Celsius (116 degrees Fahrenheit).

Preliminary figures for excessive heat wave deaths run into the hundreds in the United States and Canada, while the death toll, which could take several months to establish, could be much higher.

“As we expect the heat waves to become more frequent and intense, it was unexpected to see such levels of heat in this region,” said Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, meteorologist at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute. Bottom: This raises serious questions about whether we really understand how climate change is making heatwaves hotter and deadlier.

The heat wave was also deadly for non-human populations, a UBC researcher estimating that more than a billion coastal animals such as starfish and clams have been killed by the devastating temperatures.

It is now confirmed that last month was the hottest June in North American history. Europe, meanwhile, recorded its second hottest June on record.

Researchers said the heat wave gave a clear warning that such extreme temperatures could now occur up to 50 degrees north latitude, a range that includes all of the United States, France, parts of Germany, from China and Japan.

The researchers behind the attribution analysis proposed two possible sources for the record temperatures, both affected by climate change. The first, they said, is that the heatwave was the statistical equivalent of real bad luck, albeit made worse by climate change.

The second possibility is that climate change has dramatically increased the likelihood of such extreme heat, far beyond the gradual increase in heat extremes that has been observed so far, in other words, that the climate change has caused a sudden, if not permanent, increase in the likelihood of such heat waves occurring. This second possibility, researchers now believe, is less likely than the first, but will require further investigation.

Pedro Lucas, left, nephew of farm worker Sebastian Francisco Perez, who died while working in a … [+] extreme heat wave breaks the land on Thursday, July 1, 2021, near St. Paul, Oregon.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The researchers calculated that in both cases the heat wave was about 2 degrees Celsius warmer than it would have been at the start of the Industrial Revolution, when average temperatures were 1.2 degrees Celsius. (2.16 degrees Fahrenheit) cooler than it currently is. With an additional 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) moderate global warming, which could occur as early as the 2040s, the same heat wave would be an additional degree warmer. The researchers further determined that a warming of 2 degrees Celsius could cause such heat waves every 5 to 10 years.

“What we’re seeing is unprecedented. You aren’t supposed to break records of 4 or 5 degrees Celsius,” said Friederike Otto, associate director of the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford. such an exceptional event that we can’t rule out the possibility that we are now facing extreme heat that we only thought about higher levels of global warming.

This event should be a big warning, said Dim Coumou of the Institute for Environmental Studies at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute. Currently, we do not fully understand the mechanisms that led to such exceptionally high temperatures. We may have crossed a threshold in the climate system where a small amount of additional global warming causes temperature extremes to rise faster.

Regarding what should be done against such heat waves, the study authors said affected areas should implement heat action plans and early warning systems should be improved to help protect vulnerable groups.

In addition, they said, countries should implement longer-term plans, to change our built environments so that they are more suited to the warmer climate we are already experiencing today and the additional warming we are experiencing. we look forward to the future. They added that current targets for reducing emissions by reducing the use of fossil fuels would have to take into account the growing risks associated with unprecedented weather conditions if warming could continue.

