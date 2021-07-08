The UK is trying to address the truck driver shortage by allowing longer hours on the road.





British ministers are allowing truck drivers to work longer hours to address a sharp labor shortage that can disrupt deliveries and drive up consumer prices.

But transport companies and unions say changing the rules designed to ensure safety will make little difference in the short term and will exacerbate long-term hiring problems in the sector by making already difficult working conditions less attractive.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said the temporary easing of the chauffeur hour rules would come into effect Monday, giving drivers and drivers “flexibility” for slightly longer journeys, and authorities will clean up the backlog of vocational tests.

However, Logistics UK, representing the freight industry, has accused the government of “wallpaper” on the matter. “The government has ignored the industry,” said James Firth, the group’s head of road freight regulatory policy.

Richard Burnett, Chief Executive Officer of the Road Haulage Association, said, “Dedicating more time to already weary drivers is not the answer. This is just a fixed plaster.

The union, Unite, said drivers could leave the industry if they worked longer hours, adding that the government “has not taken steps to encourage new entrants so far.”

Haulage is one of several sectors where new labor shortages have been exacerbated by Brexit, with operators currently unable to recruit from the EU to replace drivers returning home during the pandemic. Employers have reported similar and intensifying pressures in hospitality, nursing, construction and food processing.

But home offices have so far resisted industry pressure to allow temporary visas for overseas drivers.

The Department of Transportation said the rule change could only slightly increase the daily driving limit from 9 hours to 10 hours, while allowing the 11-hour limit twice a week. Operators should inform their departments when using the new flexibility and only do so if necessary.

recommendation

The government has already started addressing the shortage by increasing funding for vocational testing skills and apprenticeships and enticing job seekers into roles in the sector, DfT said.

However, road transport will ultimately need to solve its own problems, the Ministry of Education said, “Most solutions are. . . A big push towards improving wages, working conditions and diversity”.

Burnett said the shortage has already significantly increased drivers’ wages, which is likely to pass on to suppliers and retailers.

Meanwhile, corporate surveys suggest broader pay pressures across the economy are increasing as employers increase hiring while new immigration rules and ongoing additional schemes limit the supply of candidates.

The percentage of recruiters who have had their starting salaries increased was the highest since 2014, according to a monthly report by KPMG and the Federation of Recruitment and Employment, published Thursday. The rate of hourly increases for temporary workers was the highest since 2004.

According to a quarterly report released on Wednesday by the British Chambers of Commerce, 70% of businesses trying to hire are having trouble finding employees, with construction and hospitality being the biggest challenge.

Brexit briefing

