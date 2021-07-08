Tough summer for US small businesses as international tourists stay at homeExBulletin





If it were a normal summer, tourists from all over the world would be vacationing in the United States. Travel restrictions are still in place for many visitors, impacting small businesses across the country.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

If it was a normal summer, tourists from all over the world would be vacationing here right now. The United States welcomed nearly 80 million international visitors in 2019, and July and August are two of the busiest months.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Well, this year, of course, is different. COVID-related restrictions are still in place for visitors from Canada, Europe and the UK as well as China, India and others.

ROGER DOW: We have to look at what the consequences will be for the tourism industry if we don’t lift these restrictions.

SHAPIRO: Roger Dow is President and CEO of the US Travel Association. He says the economic blow extends far beyond airlines and hotel chains.

DOW: Eighty-three percent of trips are to small business, and small businesses in America can’t hang on any longer.

SHAPIRO: So we decided to check out a few and start our trip in San Francisco.

JOSH ARMEL: We started this business about six years ago with just one VW bus and a dream.

VIRGINE DE PAEPE: And a vision.

KELLY: Virgine de Paepe and her husband, Josh Armel, run the Painted Ladies Tour Company. The name is a nod to the city’s colorful Victorian houses and the couple’s unconventional touring vehicles. It would be a fleet of seven brightly colored vintage VW buses.

ARMEL: They also have eyelashes.

DE PAEPE: I wanted to make them women rather than men.

SHAPIRO: The couple say a third of their runners are usually from overseas, mostly Canada, Australia and the UK

ARMEL: Right now we’re not seeing any.

DE PAEPE: Big loss internationally – and personally I really miss them because we love them.

ARMEL: As for web traffic right now, we’re getting – about 99% of our web traffic is domestic.

SHAPIRO: In other words, international tourists aren’t even looking for them right now.

KELLY: In Flagstaff, Arizona, Grand Canyon Adventures takes tourists to the southern rim of the canyon.

KOREY SEYLER: You know, we can never make it look better, but we feel like we’re adding to the appreciation of what they see up there.

KELLY: Korey Seyler is the general manager. He says that in a normal summer, up to 30% of his customers come from abroad. This international trade has evaporated.

SHAPIRO: But in his place, he sees a new generation of domestic travelers who might forgo distant summer vacations in favor of something closer to home. Others, he says, may simply aspire to the serenity of the great outdoors.

SEYLER: It’s something that people need to heal the human spirit, to get into natural spaces because they’ve been locked up for so long.

KELLY: Our last stop – New York, where Victor Ortega runs Black Iron Burger, a small family restaurant chain.

VICTOR ORTEGA: We were hoping that in July they were going to open the borders, but now with the new delta variant and all that, it doesn’t really open up. Maybe in August they will start to open. Right now – nothing compared to what we used to have. This summer it was – 80% were tourists.

SHAPIRO: He says restaurants are now operating with a small staff. And for Victor, this situation is personal. His wife and children are back in Spain, where he comes from.

ORTEGA: I can’t really bring them back until things improve with the business. Our wages sort of – you know, are going to improve, and everyone – you know, you can afford to live in town with a family.

KELLY: So what’s the future for international tourism and for these small businesses?

SHAPIRO: There is still no date for the reopening of US borders to travelers from restricted countries. But Virgine and Josh of the Painted Ladies Tour Company are already aiming for 2022.

DE PAEPE: 2022 – bring it.

KELLY: Until then, they’re still going to navigate the ups and downs of the San Francisco hills and the ups and downs of running a business during a pandemic.

(EXTRACT FROM “SNAKE EYES” OF TROUBLE)

