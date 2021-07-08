UK and EU Plan Close Cooperation on Antitrust Enforcement





Brussels and the UK plan to work more closely on antitrust enforcement through information sharing and investigation, marking a rare bright spot in post-Brexit relations.

Plans being negotiated at the government level would allow both sides to attend confidential oral hearings with companies under investigation while coordinating actions against actions that harm their competitors. It also coordinates requests for evidence from companies suspected of anti-competitive conduct.

EU member states are reviewing the proposal, providing a green light for Brussels to work closely with the UK.

As the first six months of the UK-EU trade and cooperation agreement are undermined by tensions over fishing rights and a new trade deal with Northern Ireland, the plan will provide hope that London and Brussels can develop new ways of working more closely with each other. will be

As a further sign of improving relations, the EU last month agreed to extend the grace period for cold meat checks coming into Northern Ireland from the UK.

Brussels and London are putting in place formal early warning mechanisms for cases where regulators are likely to be involved, according to two people who are aware of closer antitrust coordination plans. These systems often form part of cooperative transactions between enforcement. Agency.

However, the cooperation will highlight the special relationship between EU-UK regulators beyond the existing deals the EU has with countries outside the bloc.

We hope to reach an agreement by the end of the year, but the details of the deal are still under discussion.

The UK’s competition watchdog, the CMA, said in its annual plan for March that the UK-EU post-Brexit deal includes provisions for negotiating further agreements on cooperation with the Commission and member state bodies. The CMA will now wait to see what has been agreed within the EU after dialogue with member states.

The CMA can now share confidential information with other regulators under corporate law, but watchdog officials say Brussels will need a new contract to establish this kind of coordination with the UK.

recommendation

“UK law already permits sharing of confidential information with international partners in certain circumstances, but we understand that the Commission generally requires a cooperation agreement to do this,” the official said.

In recent months there have been signs of close cooperation between the UK and EU competition authorities. Last month, antitrust investigators in Brussels and London launched a joint attack on Facebook’s alleged anti-competitive practices after launching an official investigation.

The CMA is also looking to launch an investigation into potential anti-competitive business practices of online retailer Amazon, if very similar to what Brussels has already opened.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6d634c33-9666-4094-9593-889e6c8bafdc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos