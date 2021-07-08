U.S. Capitol Police say fences around Capitol building should be removed as of Friday





In an email obtained by CNN on Wednesday, the United States Capitol Police said that “based on the current threat environment, recent improvements in USCP response capabilities and enhanced coordination Along with local, state and federal law enforcement partners, the Capitol Police Board supports the USCP’s recommendation to remove the temporary fence around Capitol Square. “

The Capitol Police Council, which oversees security on the Capitol campus, had to give final approval to the withdrawal plans before they could be implemented.

Capitol Police said in their email that “the withdrawal is expected to begin as early as Friday, July 9 and end in two to three days, weather permitting.”

A weather system moving in the Washington area could affect withdrawal plans and prolong the process until the weekend or early next week, but by Wednesday the plan was due to begin on Friday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plans.

Capitol Police noted in the email that “the Capitol architect has the capacity and will reinstall the temporary fence if conditions warrant.” The email added that building access restrictions implemented in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic will remain in place and bike racks will be used temporarily to restrict access to the Lower West Terrace. .

In the weeks following the January 6 insurgency, authorities deployed thousands of National Guard soldiers and installed razor wire and 7-foot fences to protect the building, transforming the grounds of the U.S. Capitol that was once accessible to the public in a fortress. The unprecedented level of security on Capitol Hill has led lawmakers on both sides to voice their frustration.

The outer perimeter fence around the Capitol complex that had blocked traffic on Independence Avenue and Constitution Avenue was removed in late March. On April 2, less than two weeks later, a man rammed into a vehicle in a police barricade outside the Capitol building, killing one U.S. Capitol policeman and injuring another.

The United States Capitol Police initially proposed to make the fence permanent, which lawmakers widely opposed.

U.S. Capitol Police told lawmakers in February that barbed wire fences should remain in place at least until September due to lingering security concerns related to threats against members of Congress, according to a report. source close to the plans. A task force set up in January by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to review security at the Capitol following the January 6 riot had recommended two different new fencing systems to secure the Capitol border in a more manageable manner. The task force suggested using a retractable fence system and a movable system, which should be “easily erected and dismantled,” CNN reported in March.

The task force wrote in the summary of its report that the current temporary fence requires too many staff to monitor and makes the Capitol complex less accessible.

This story was updated with additional details on Wednesday.

CNN’s Annie Grayer and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/07/politics/us-capitol-fencing-to-be-removed/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos