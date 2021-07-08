



Businesses and accountants have attacked sweeping plans to overhaul UK audit and corporate governance after the financial scandal, arguing that these changes will hamper business growth and increase costs.

The Quoted Companies Alliance, which represents small and publicly traded companies, said the cost of “overregulation” is already shrinking public markets and “risks exacerbating the situation” with the government’s proposed reforms.

KPMG, one of the Big Four auditors, said the plan to overhaul audit practices would not improve the quality of the company’s financial statement investigations.

The government is proposing to shake up audit and corporate governance following a series of financial scandals including BHS, Carillion and Patisserie Valerie. Public consultations on a white paper from the business unit outlining the reforms end on Thursday.

Ministers want a move similar to the US Sarbanes-Oxley bill approved after the Enron scandal to hold company directors personally accountable for their business financial statements.

The UK government is also proposing the establishment of a strong audit oversight device that will oversee corporate governance codes that the UK’s largest publicly traded companies must adhere to.

Critics say the business department’s proposal clashes with efforts by other parts of the government to cut the company’s bureaucracy after Brexit, and more UK groups are being pushed out of the open market by private equity funds. Supermarket group Wm Morrison is of recent interest.

In submitting to the public consultation, the QCA stated that it had “deep interest” in some of the proposals in the white paper.

The concern is focused on the government’s plans to increase the number of businesses overseen by the new audit monitor, he said.

This is done by broadening the definition of “public interest”, a concept focused on large publicly traded companies that potentially include hundreds of small businesses and privately owned groups.

The QCA added that target publicly traded companies with a market capitalization of more than 200 million euros should not be classified as public interest groups and that such a move would have “significant negative impacts on the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises”.

In a YouGov survey of QCA of 166 directors and 50 investors, the majority feared that reforms would “hamper the ability of businesses to hamper growth, job creation, and prosperity.”

Nine-tenths of businesses and four-fifths of investors believed the reshuffle could prevent individuals from becoming directors of publicly traded companies.

The independent forum, chaired by the audit committee, said the government’s proposal was “a disproportionate response to all the evidence of a very small number of corporate failures related to audits or corporate reporting.”

The group, which consists of members of the board of directors of companies like Man Group, ITV, Tesco and Standard Chartered, added that some changes would be necessary, but “it shouldn’t cost anything.”

Meanwhile, accountants have raised new concerns about the government’s proposal for a “management-shared audit” of FTSE 350 companies.

Under the plan, the small accounting firm will complete part of its audit work with one of the Big Four: Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC.

Michelle Hinchliffe, Auditor General of KPMG’s UK division, said the proposal to increase the number of accounting firms competing to verify the financial statements of large companies risks increasing the company’s costs.

“There is no evidence that it will have a positive effect on audit quality,” she added.

The Association of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales says joint audits, which are professional bodies in the industry, can attract new players but can also reduce audit quality.

Capping the market share of a single auditing firm to increase competition “is easier to deliver and less disruptive,” he added.

BDO, the UK’s fifth-largest audit firm, said it favors market cap. Managed share audits add that the Big Four companies run the risk of creating a two-tier marketplace where they continue to gain the most power.

The board urged governments to evaluate the viability of managed shared audits.

The business lobby group also said that the new audit oversight body, called the audit, reporting and governance body, should not be linked to the regulatory framework in a way that unduly interferes with director oversight.

The business unit said the failures of large companies in recent years have undermined investor and public confidence in how companies operate.

“Our advisory board has embarked on phased reforms to strengthen company reporting, accountability and auditing to reduce the company’s risk of collapse, protect jobs and protect the UK’s reputation as a premier destination for investment.”

