A general view of the Canary Wharf financial district in London, England on 25 April 2021. Photo taken by drone on April 25th. Reuters/Kevin Coombs

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) – Britain’s “big bang” era financial rules need a refresh to show the world that the city of London can start business after Brexit ends access to the European Union The think tank report said Thursday. .

The Overseas Person Exclusion (OPE) rule was introduced in 1986 as part of wholesale market liberalization that helped the city become a global financial powerhouse.

One of the most liberal market access regimes in the world, the system allows overseas-based financial firms to serve UK clients without an authorization or base in the UK.

But complex EU regulations embedded in post-Brexit UK law have rocked the waters over who can benefit from the regime, the International Regulatory Strategy Group (IRSG) said in a report Thursday.

Backed by the City of London and TheCityUK, which promotes the UK financial sector abroad, IRSG doesn’t have numbers on actual activity, but OPE says it offers a wider range of services to UK financial clients.

Britain’s Secretary of State John Glensey, who began public consultations on whether reform of the OPE rules was necessary in December, is expected to speak in a report remarks on Thursday.

Hogan Lovells attorney Rachel Kent, who helped write the IRSG report, told OPE that the change in the target is to make it easier for foreign companies to predict when they will be able to serve UK customers remotely and when they will need a UK physical presence and approval said it was necessary.

“Digitalization and telecommuting after the pandemic has put a sharp focus on that question.”

These changes will give many EU companies confidence that they can continue to operate as offices in London without having to switch to expensive subsidiaries, Kent said.

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak last week signaled that the city is unlikely to approach the EU under blockchain’s “equivalence” system, meaning the UK must take steps to maintain its global competitiveness in the financial sector.

IRSG Chairman Kay Swinburne said, “Tracking equivalence is something global financial centers shouldn’t do.”

Report by Huw Jones; Edited by Hugh Lawson

