Delta is a dominant variant in the United States, according to CDC estimates





The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant variant in the United States, accounting for 51.7% of infections, according to new estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As health officials predicted, the Delta variant quickly overtook Alpha, the variant that spread to the United States this spring. Alpha, first detected in Britain, now accounts for just 28.7% of infections, CDC says

Yet overall, the average number of new virus cases and deaths across the country, as well as hospitalizations, are down considerably from devastating peaks in previous national outbreaks.

Delta was first detected in India. Research suggests that most vaccines still offer good protection against it and are still very effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

In England, for example, where the variant now causes almost all infections, the number of cases has risen sharply in recent weeks, but hospitalization rates have increased more slowly and remain low. Next week, a final decision will be made on lifting most of the remaining restrictions in England, including mask rules, on July 19.

Studies suggest, however, that a single injection of a two-dose regimen offers little protection against Delta, and public health experts have encouraged Americans to get the full vaccine as soon as possible.

As of Wednesday, 67.2% of adults in the United States had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 58.4% were fully vaccinated.

Yet vaccine coverage remains very uneven, both in the United States and around the world, and public health experts say Delta poses a serious threat to unvaccinated populations. President Biden again urged Americans to get vaccinated on Tuesday, citing concerns about Delta. It sounds cheesy, but it’s a patriotic thing to do, he said.

Health experts say the Biden administration may need to take more aggressive steps to encourage vaccination, including urging employers and schools to adopt vaccination mandates.

Despite the spread of the Delta variant, the country has averaged less than 15,000 new cases of coronavirus per day for almost a month, the lowest levels since testing became widely available.

In recent days, however, the average number of new cases has started to increase slightly nationwide, mainly due to localized outbreaks in places with low vaccination rates, including parts of Missouri, Arkansas. and Nevada.

As the Delta variant has spread, the World Health Organization recently reiterated its long-standing guidelines that everyone, vaccinated or not, should wear masks as a precaution. In the United States, however, the CDC has not changed its view that those who are fully vaccinated can skip masks in most situations.

On Tuesday, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said the Biden administration was unlikely to impose further domestic mitigation measures, even as cases escalate.

States are going to have to do assessments and local communities are going to have to do assessments on what is in their best interest, she said.

Mitch Smith and Sharon Otterman contributed reporting.

