FirstFT: Businesses and accountants attack UK overburden regulation

Businesses and accountants have attacked an all-out plan to revamp UK auditing and corporate governance after the financial scandal, arguing that these changes will hamper business growth and increase costs.

The Quoted Companies Alliance, which represents small and publicly traded companies, said “overregulation” costs are already shrinking public markets and the reforms “risk the situation from getting worse.”

KPMG, one of the Big Four auditors, said plans to revamp audit practices would not improve the quality of its financial statements.

The government is proposing to shake up audit and corporate governance after a series of financial scandals including BHS, Carillion and Patisserie Valerie. Public consultation on the business department’s white paper on reform ends today.

1. Gates Foundation Announces Breakup Plan The $50 billion charitable foundation has come up with a plan that would allow Melinda French Gates to step down as co-chair and receive “personal resources” from her estranged husband for her philanthropy if she were Bill Gates. announced. It was decided that we could no longer work together.

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates built their foundation from the fortune that Bill had accumulated as co-founder of Microsoft over the past 21 years. © Bloomberg

2. Haiti’s president was assassinated Haiti fell into chaos after its president, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated in the early hours of Wednesday at his private home on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince. Police said they shot four people suspected of murder and made two arrests.

3. UK-EU antitrust cooperation Both sides plan to work more closely through information sharing and investigation, a rare bright spot in post-Brexit relations. Plans being negotiated include being able to attend confidential oral hearings and coordinating requests for evidence from companies suspected of anti-competitive behavior.

4. Trump Sues Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Former President said yesterday that he would lead a class action lawsuit against Big Tech Platform and its chief executives Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar P. said.

5. Downing Street’s Cladding Pleas UK Government offers a swift solution to the cladding crisis with some of America’s largest lenders, including HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn and NatWest’s Alison Rose asked to do it. The house was sold after the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

coronavirus digest

Scientists have accused the UK government of ignoring the threat of a “long corona” that could last months or even years. Plans to resume quarantine-free foreign travel for UK residents caught in the double jab will be announced today.

Due to the increasing infection rate by the delta strain, Israel re-introduced restrictions for the first time since January.

Federal Reserve officials last month sparked a heated debate over when the U.S. economic rebound could allow the central bank to reverse stimulus, several at a meeting in June said.

According to an OECD study, about 22 million fewer people are working in advanced economies than before the pandemic.

Follow our live coronavirus blog and sign up for our coronavirus business update newsletter for more Covid-19 news.

days ahead

ECB ‘key decision’ policymakers have agreed on the central bank’s first new strategy in nearly 20 years, which is announced today at 13.00 CET and will likely revise inflation targets and address climate change and housing costs. According to the latest forecasts from the European Commission, EU economic growth this year will be the fastest in decades.

Economic Data RICS House Price Balance publishes the latest survey on housing costs in the UK. US economists expect weekly jobless filings for May to fall to 350,000 and consumer credit to decline slightly to $18.5 billion. (FT, WSJ)

Stay tuned for important business, economic and political news going forward with the FT’s revamped Week Ahead newsletter. Subscribe here. And don’t miss our FT News Briefing Audio Show. Globally popular articles are briefly introduced daily.

what else we are reading

The Conservative party’s main donor, Mohamed Amersi, is engaged in a legal battle over an offer to expand his influence on the Tory. Conflicts over Greensill, Boris Johnson’s redecoration of Downing Street and funding of a Covid-19 contract, and Amersi’s growing influence have highlighted the feud within the party over who will get the money from.

Italy’s great survivor Silvio Berlusconi, who for decades has seduced Italy with his tales of entrepreneurial audacity and stamina, is planning his final act, succession. The question faced by one of Europe’s most controversial politicians and businessmen is what will remain after Cavaliere is gone.

Vladimir Putin’s ‘Champagne’ Gambit Last week, Russian President signed a law banning the use of the term ‘champagne’ on imported bottles, reserved for domestic production. His ruse was the latest ineffective protectionist trade measure designed to help struggling local producers, Henry Foy wrote.

Returning home, England reached their first football final in 55 years after showing their composure and match information against Denmark last night, but failed to convene at the World Cup in Russia three years ago. Read Simon Kuper’s analysis of the 2-1 win.

Price hikes filtered by morning beer Coffee bean prices in international markets have soared as the worst drought in nearly a century has damaged crops from top producer Brazil. Anti-government protests in Colombia have halted exports this year, raising prices.

work and career

Traditional career paths and assumptions about their duration have been broken. As retirement approaches, opportunities arise to develop skills. Here’s how to prepare for life after a strenuous career.

Send your suggestions and feedback to [email protected]

