



Most of the 153 BDUK operations are based at RAF Lossiemouth, home of the Poseidon fleet, and will provide aircraft maintenance support and personnel along with a comprehensive training package for the aircraft crew. The remaining 46 jobs will be spread across the sites in Bristol, Yeovil and Gosport.

Specializing in anti-submarine warfare, the Poseidon (P-8A) is the RAF’s multi-role maritime patrol aircraft. Working with the Royal Navy and close maritime allies such as the United States and Norway, Poseidon seeks, identifies and tracks potentially hostile submarines operating around British waters.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Our new Poseidon fleet continues to grow from strength to strength and is already defending British maritime interests at home and abroad.

This contract with Boeing Defense UK will secure our critical submarine hunting aircraft capabilities while creating a domestically developed training company and creating more than 150 UK jobs.

Scottish Minister Alister Jack said:

The signing of this contract and the creation of more than 100 jobs at RAF Lossiemouth is another good example of the benefits that British defense investments can bring to Scotland.

The Moray base fleet of Poseidon submarine hunting aircraft is essential to maintaining the security of Britain and its NATO allies. And the prosperity created by Scotland’s defense employment, along with the UK government’s jobs plan, will help us recover better from the pandemic.

This latest contract builds on the 470 million investment the Poseidon program has already made to RAF Lossiemouth and the region to create and retain jobs and boost the local economy.

The Poseidon Fleet operates from a new 100 million facility in RAF Lossiemouth, which opened in September 2020. More than 300 jobs were applied during the construction of the facility. The facility has a three-bay hangar, squadron quarters, training, mission support and two state-of-the-art flight simulators.

RAF Lossiemouth has also undergone 75 million upgrades to its runways and other operating surfaces. It will be the future home of Britain’s Wedgetail Air Early Warning Surveillance aircraft, the British fleet of Scotland and the British fleet, which plays an important role in NATO defense and security.

DE&S P-8A Poseidon team leader Malcolm French said:

I’m very proud of the P-8A delivery team and what another example of great delivery from DE&S. Covering the exact requirements on a tight schedule, this contract helps ensure that all the features Poseidon has to offer to make come true, are fully supported by modern aircraft, and staff are trained in state-of-the-art facilities.

Based on the Boeing 737-800, the Nine Poseidon has already been ordered from Boeing in the UK. Five aircraft named Pride of Moray, City of Elgin, Terence Bulloch, Spirit of Reykjavik and Fulmar are all operating in Lossiemouth, with four more expected later this year.

The new investment in the Poseidon fleet is supported by a 24 billion increase in defense spending over the next four years and will ensure that aircraft continue to play a critical role in protecting our oceans and combating rapidly evolving threats.

