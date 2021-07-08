DCMS Sector Economic Estimates: Measuring the Employment Ratio





headline results

In 2020, approximately 9.3% of all 16-64 year-olds had a major job in the DCMS sector (excluding tourism). This compares to 8.9% in 2019 (January-December 2019 period).

Looking at the individual sectors, 5.0% of 16-64 year olds had a primary occupation in the creative industry. Digital sector (4.0%), civil society (2.1%), cultural sector (1.5%), sports (1.1%), telecommunications (0.4%) and gambling (0.2%).

In 2020, approximately 10.7% of men aged 16-64 and 8.0% of women aged 16-64 had a major occupation in the DCMS sector (excluding tourism).

In 2020, 14.9% of all London residents aged 16-64 had a major job in the DCMS sector (excluding tourism). The equivalent figure in the southeast was 11.4% of the residents and 9.4% in the east of England. In contrast, 6.4% of all Northern Ireland residents aged 16-64 had a major occupation in the DCMS sector (excluding tourism).

About this release

This estimate is an empirical official statistic used to estimate the employment contribution of the DCMS sector to the UK economy.

DCMS usually publishes the number of jobs as employment estimates. However, this has been deferred by pending reweighting of the underlying data set. This measure of employment rate, which looks at the proportion of all 16-64 year-olds with major occupations in the DCMS sector (excluding tourism), is less affected by dataset re-weighting, so it can be continued to publish. , following ONS advice as the data set owner. As a result, it was announced as an interim measure to meet the needs of users for timely employment statistics. Geographical coverage is the entire UK.

It is part of a broader economic estimate that together estimates the contribution of the DCMS sector to the UK economy.

content

The Economic Estimates statistic series covers the contribution of the following DCMS sectors to the UK economy:

Civil Society Creation Industry Cultural Sector Digital Sector Gambling Sports Communication Tourism

Definitions for each sector can be found in the attached technical documentation, along with details on methods and data limitations.

release

July 8, 2021

Feedback and consultation

DCMS aims to continuously improve prediction quality and better meet user needs. DCMS welcomes feedback on this release. Feedback should be sent to DCMS via e-mail ([email protected]).

UK Statistical Office

This release was published in accordance with the Statistical Code of Practice (2018) created by the UK Statistics Agency (UKSA). The UKSA has an overall goal of encouraging and protecting the production and publication of official statistics that serve the public interest. We monitor and report on all official statistics and encourage best practices in this area.

Trial Access

The accompanying pre-release access documentation lists ministers and officials who have received prior access to this release. As per best practices, the list was kept to a minimum and took up to 24 hours for anyone granted access for briefing purposes.

Responsible Statistician: Rishi Vaidya

If you have any questions or feedback, please contact Evidence @ dcms.gov.uk.

