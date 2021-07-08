Police Bill, Homeless Criminalization Risk, UK Charity Warning | Homeless





A major homeless charity has launched an unprecedented joint petition to British ministers to reconsider crime legislation with police, warning that this could criminalize many people simply because they are homeless.

In a letter the Guardian wrote to housing and community secretary Robert Jenrick, 13 charities and housing groups said the legislation needed urgently to change to avoid the risk of people being arrested or imprisoned for their rough sleep.

Police, Criminal, Sentencing and Court Bills passed the Commons this week and will now be considered in permanent residence. It features a controversial set of elements, including a ban on protests that are too loud or startle the public.

Another section of the bill was accused of endangering the survival of travelers and the gypsy lifestyle by criminalizing many trespassing crimes, with those who, in the case of travelers, often risk fines, detention or confiscation of their home vehicles .

The letter, signed by the heads of Shelter, Crisis, St Mungos and the Chartered Institute of Housing, said they believed the bill should be repealed. If it continues, the ministers added that it should be modified to reduce the impact on homeless people.

As currently drafted, the bill risks arresting and detaining anyone who lives in a car, van or other vehicle or who actually parks the vehicle in a place where they may be sleeping rough. Leave by the landlord or the police.

This may apply to rural areas, but may also apply to downtown parking lots, public roads, or private driveways. Many people who experience homelessness sleep in a car or in a tent with a vehicle nearby, such as those with work vehicles such as delivery driving.

We know that the government didn’t intend these people to be caught in a crime, but asked for an explanation of the legislation to ensure this.

The letter also asks for details on what the residence claim means in relation to allowing the police to take action if done without the landowner’s permission.

Case law on tenancy of residence states that a person can only be considered a residence if he or she has settled or intends to settle in the residence, not if he is compelled to reside there on an emergency or short-term basis, the organization said. Homeless people have to sleep somewhere.

They told Jenrick: We’re excited to share with you our commitment to putting an end to your rough sleep forever, and we’re concerned that this bill might make that goal even more difficult.

Noting that the ministers had agreed to repeal a law of 1824 aimed at rough sleep and begging, the letter said: By modern police legislation.

A government spokesperson said: Violations of the policing measure only apply to people living or intending to live on land with vehicles that cause serious damage, confusion or distress. Our Homelessness Reduction Act has already helped nearly 350,000 households to live in more permanent accommodation and has invested 750m next year alone to tackle homelessness and rough sleep.

