US housing shortage will last “for years to come”: Taylor Morrison CEO





The housing shortage that began before the pandemic will persist for a long time as market demand soars, home builder CEO Taylor Morrisont told CNBC on Wednesday.

“As the economy continues to improve, we’re going to see mortgage rates rise, and I think that’s to be expected. They’re not going to stay below 3% forever,” the CEO said. Sheryl Palmer on “Closing Bell”. However, she added, “the lack of supply and the overwhelming demand is something that will be with us in the years to come”.

Earlier Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index showed demand for mortgages declined for the second week in a row this week, falling 1.8% to its lowest level since the start of 2020. Applications home buying and mortgage applications to refinance a home have both plummeted. for the week, even though mortgage rates have gone down.

Despite these developments, Palmer expressed confidence in the “robust housing market” and continued demand across all areas and types of consumers.

“Sure we’re seeing numbers around mortgage applications, but I think we really need to separate the supply and demand that we’re seeing out there,” said Palmer, who has led Arizona-based Taylor Morrison since 2007. .

“We are at the lowest in new and resale inventory for several years, and, frankly, it will be very difficult for us to fill the shortage, the deficit that we have been accumulating for more than a decade now,” he said. she declared. mentionned.

Home prices in the United States have risen sharply during the coronavirus pandemic, as growing interest in homes has coincided with low inventory for sale. This has sparked affordability concerns from some observers who are particularly concerned that the prices of first-time buyers are overpriced.

Growth in housing stock has slowed down over the past decade following the 2008 housing crisis, creating an “under-construction gap” of 5.5 million to 6.8 million housing units across the country since 2001, according to a recent report by the National Association of Realtors.

“Additional inventory is the solution to whatever is plaguing us right now,” Ryan Gormant, CEO of Coldwell Banker, told CNBC last week.

One possible bright spot in the near term is that in June, new listings were up 5.5% year-over-year and 10.9% from May, according to Realtor.com. Historically, low registrations have been observed between May and June.

The low mortgage rates seen during the pandemic are a factor to consider when assessing the market, Palmer said.

“From an affordability perspective, a consumer who buys a [$300,000], a $ 400,000 home today compared to a year ago, their payment will be less, “she said.” Consumers are changing their behavior and they are not stretching in the same way as you still saw it years and years ago. We actually see that the consumer has a lot of room in what they can afford to buy and what they buy. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/07/us-housing-shortage-will-last-for-years-to-come-taylor-morrison-ceo.html

