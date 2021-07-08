Covid recovery: Scotland’s future looks bright as part of the UK’s Alister Jack MP





More than 100 new jobs will be created at RAF Lossiemouth (Photo: Sgt Keates/MoD/PA).

The economic impact was enormous. It was a struggle for survival as many businesses struggled with the rigorous but necessary measures needed to save lives. The UK government knows all too well how hard it has been for families and businesses across the country in 15 months.

Our jobs plan is based on the unprecedented support provided to Scotland during the pandemic. This is part of the largest emergency assistance package in post-war history. Scotland’s position in a strong UK means, in addition to block grants, an additional 14.5 billion inflows north of the border through Barnett results.

The UK government shutdown plan, which had supported nearly 1 million Scottish jobs, will run until the end of September. More than 100,000 Scottish businesses have benefited from 4 billion UK government loans and hospitality businesses have taken advantage of VAT cuts and levy deferrals. And businesses could apply for statutory sick leave relief.

But finally, the light at the end of the tunnel is starting to get a little brighter, so it looks like the restrictions will be relaxed.

As more and more people across the UK are vaccinated against the virus, the UK government has decided that our jobs plan will better save the country by ensuring a recovery with our full focus on job creation.

To celebrate our planning anniversary, we’ll visit Russell Roof Tiles in Lochmaben, Dumfries and Galloway today to see how roof tile manufacturers have dealt with the pandemic.

Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus, the company is starting a hiring push based on strong growth forecasts and the ability to resume manufacturing in a Covid-compliant manner.

It’s great that Russell Roof Tiles has such optimism, but we know that many other businesses are struggling without their fault.

Business revitalization is the key to creating great and rewarding jobs so people can support their families. Jobs are the lifeline of our society.

As such, we are committed to continuing to support jobs in Scotland during the recovery period as we continue our journey to transform the UK into a high-growth, high-skilled, high-wage, innovation-led economy.

It is widely accepted that the halo scheme cannot and should not last forever. And indeed, building an economy that relies heavily on state handouts is unsustainable. However, we know that the tab cannot be turned off suddenly. So the furlough ends in a tapering fashion, giving the business time to adapt to change.

At the heart of our jobs plan is to see if other packages are in place to help businesses across the UK rebuild in the months and years to come.

For example, the Job Entry Targeted Support (Jets) scheme, launched earlier this year, is helping thousands of Scots who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic by providing the tailored, flexible support they need to return to work.

Additionally, more than 6,000 people in Scotland have seized the opportunity to retrain and improve their skills through the Sector-Based Work Academy Programme (Swap), another UK government initiative that helps individuals start new careers in economic growth sectors.

The $1.5 billion the UK government has invested in Scottish city and regional deals is creating high-value jobs, green revolutions and spin-out businesses based on the latest scientific research.

Rishi Sunaks 2 Billion Kickstart Plan is helping young people work across the country with universal credit for six months with wages the UK government meets.

Job creation will also be central to the UK’s 4.8 billion level-up fund, which will help revitalize communities across the UK and will become the new co-prosperity fund to replace EU cash.

The UK-wide approach to jobs underscores the benefits of working with and pooling resources with the power of the coalition in the face of the massive health and financial challenges posed by the pandemic.

The success of this pan-British way of working is fully demonstrated by the success of the vaccination program that was key to opening our economy and getting people back to work.

The UK government’s swift action to secure access to more than 500 million vaccines for national distribution has been a remarkable success story.

Hundreds of British soldiers helped with logistics, planning, testing and vaccine operations across Scotland.

Scotland’s significant military footprint has also had a positive impact in terms of jobs. There is more evidence of that, with the announcement that more than 100 new jobs will be created at RAF Lossiemouth today.

This job is the result of the Department of Defense’s long-term support contracts for the Royal Air Force’s Poseidon maritime patrol fleet at Base Moray with Boeing Defense, UK.

This contract is another example of the benefits of being part of the UK, with approximately 14,000 military personnel based in Scotland and an additional 4,000 civilian employees.

During the pandemic, we worked across the UK to save lives and protect livelihoods. It’s been a tough journey, but now the end is in sight.

By building a UK-wide approach through our jobs initiatives, we will continue to harness our spirit of partnership and build long-lasting recovery based on a fair, sustainable and prosperous future.

Alister Jack is a conservative member of the Dumfries and Galloway and Scottish Ministers.

