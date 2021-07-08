Elsa moving northeast through the SE US 104.5 WOKV





Jacksonville, Florida. – The end result of Buresh: Always be prepared! ….. Early Warning Hurricane Survival Guide … Jacksonville City Preparedness Guide … Georgia Hurricane Guide.

STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app

FREE UPDATES, ALERTS: Jax Action News App for Apple | For android

WATCH The Ins and Outs of Hurricane Season

WATCH Prepare for the storm

READ the First Alert Hurricane Center Survival Guide

***** ALWAYS CHECK AND CHECK THE LATEST FORECASTS AND UPDATES! *****

Elsa leaves Jacksonville / NE Fl. & Ga. So more direct impact. Peak wind gusts were typically between 30 and 50 mph, along with a few tornadoes throughout the day on Wednesday. Precipitation averaged 1 to 3, but a few areas recorded 3 to 6.

What was a strong tropical west / northwest wave over the central Atlantic was updated to td # 5 late Wednesday. evening and Tropical Storm Elsa early Thursday and now – early Friday. – a hurricane moving over Barbados then returning to a tropical storm Sat before briefly regaining evening hurricane status west and southwest of Tampa with a landing around 10am, Taylor Co., Florida. near Keaton Beach. This is the fastest storm on record until the 5th storm breaking Edward’s old record on July 6, 2020 … first Atlantic hurricane on August 14. Elsa weakened until a tropical storm on Saturday. as the center moved just south of the coast of Haiti.

Elsa is catching up with the mid-latitude flow over the United States and will continue northeast and accelerate its movement through the Carolinas to Chesapeak Bay via Thursday. to near the New England coast – mostly as a minimal tropical storm – then near and east of Newfoundland where Elsa will become an area of ​​post-tropical low pressure.

Elsa’s Spaghetti Plots:

Saharan dust. The dry air – yellow / orange / red / pink – is spread over the central and eastern Atlantic. Such widespread dust is common at the start of the hurricane season and indicates dry air which can hamper the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes the waves just want to wait until they reach the other side of the plume and then try to develop. But nothing is expected very soon over the deeper Atlantic basin, although tropical waves continue to tread west off the African coast.

2021 names ….. Fred is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are drawn by lot by the World Meteorological Organization … repeat every 6 years … historic storms are removed (Florence & Michael in 18 … Dorian in 19 and Laura, Eta and Iota in 20. Last year – 2020 – recorded a record 30 named storms. WMO decided from 2021 that the Greek alphabet would no longer be used and there would instead be an additional list of names. if the first list is exhausted (only happened twice – 2005 & 2020) More information on the history of the denomination tropical cyclones * here *.

East Atlantic:

Medium and high altitude windshear analysis (tropical cyclone enemy) (CIMMS). The red lines indicate a strong shear that is widespread from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean eastward across much of the Atlantic:

Water vapor imaging (dark blue indicates dry air):

The thermal content of the deep oceans is slowly increasing in the southeastern Gulf, the Caribbean and the deep tropical Atlantic:

Sea surface temperature. Anomalies:

Surface map of the SE of the United States:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Gulf surface analysis:

Caribbean:

Wave forecasts for the Atlantic basin for 24, 48 and 72 hours respectively:

Global tropical activity:

Cox Media Group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wokv.com/weather/talking-tropics-with-mike-elsa-moving-northeast-across-se-us/7T6FFDSV6RF63JM5PCITD4SJPQ/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos