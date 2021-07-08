10 UK Boat Trips Our Readers Choose | boat trip





Winning Tip: Great Glen Paddle, Scottish Highlands

The best boating experience we had was rowing an open Canadian canoe with a friend across the lakes and canals that make up the Scottish Great Glen Trail. We were amazed at the breathtaking scenery and serenity of this wonderful route. If you wind up in the right direction as we did, you can even try the canoe sailing place with extra paddles and a well utilized group shelter! You can paddle part or all of the trail using the many rental and guided options available on this helpful trail website.

Lundy Life, Lundy’s young gray seal from North Devon. Photo: Nature Picture Library / Alamy

Sailing from North Devon to Lundy is (almost) always a wonderful trip. You will drive out 20 miles to a small rocky island before passing along the North Devon coast. Close to dolphins and islands, so watch out for seals. Once we saw a submarine being towed, but we didn’t know why. But it can be rough at times. If you suffer from motion sickness, take your meds and stay on deck if the bar can be busy. 44 adults, 22.50 years old 4-16 years old when booked on Landmark Trust

The MullLismore Lighthouse seen from the ferry between Oban and Mull did not disembark. Photo: Richard Burdon/Alamy

On a bad weather day, we drove to Oban with our two daughters. When we arrived there was a CalMac ferry going to Mull and the kids wanted to go, so we bought round-trip tickets. We didn’t get off the ferry at Mull. The boat trip was fantastic and the kids saw dolphins. Although it was raining continuously we enjoyed the tour and the fantastic views. The ferry captain laughed at us for not disembarking, but it was the perfect way to spend the day in the British weather. Annette Jamieson

Puffins and Garnets, Yorkshire Coast (before re-opening) The Yorkshire Bell enters Bridlington Harbor. Photo: MSRF/Alamy

Yorkshire Belle used Covid closures for their spruce ups and it’s been working again since May 17th. Last week my family enjoyed their annual family trip aboard this beautiful boat sailing from Bridlington Harbor to the lighthouse (8 adults, 4 children) in Flamborough Bay. Local companies offer a variety of cruises from one hour to half day, and you can even hire them yourself. Our favorite is the afternoon tour to the Filey Bay heritage shoreline, where you can see majestic groups of puffins and garnets near cliff tops and rocks. On a summer vacation evening ghost cruise, the cabin ghouls recount the adventures of an ancient pirate. great fun. Peter Riley

The best way to get to the sky over the sea is the Glenelg-Sky Ferry. Photo: John Bracegirdle/Alamy

The Glenelg-Skye ferry is a very short trip (5 minutes, about 3 hours) but it has to be my favorite boat trip. Kyle Rhea between Glenelg and Skye has a very fast flow that influences the design of MV Glenachulish. It is unique in that the deck is a turntable and can only accommodate 6 vehicles. But oh, the views and wildlife. I’ve seen seals, otters, dolphins and giant sea eagles. The price of a car with excellent value is 15.

Du Maurier and D-day, CornwallHelford River. Photo: James Osmond/Getty Images

Travel back in time along the Helford River and Frenchmans Creek on the Roseland Peninsula with Helford River Cruises. This creek was inspired by the book Daphne du Mauriers. It is also where thousands of soldiers left for the D-day landing. You can see seals, birds and, if you’re lucky, dolphins. End with a glass of Proper Job Cornish IPA at the Ferryboat Inn. The cruise lasts about 2 hours and makes for the perfect lazy afternoon.

Fairy Ferry, South Devon marine tractors transport passengers from the beach to South Sands Ferry. Photo: Nick Maslen/Alamy

Taking the delightful South Sands ferry is one of the pleasures of a trip to Salcombe’s South Hams resort. The fairies my daughters call sail regularly between the city center and South Sands beaches. As you follow, there are glorious views of the estuary and millionaire waterfront mansions. Near South Sands, the famous ea Tractor will greet you and take you to the beach. Adults 4.50 each way, children 3.50

Special Shetland Gannets flock to the North Island of Shetland. photo: Alamy

Boat tours with Shetland Seabird Tours from the Shetlands’ main city of Lerwick to the uninhabited island of Noss offer extraordinary sights and sounds. As the ship exits the harbor, a curious Atlantic Gray Seal will keep an eye on you. Gillemott troops, razor blades, kitty wakes, and squas take up every space as they sail down Noss’ magnificent sandstone cliffs. The cacophony of loud cries and the smell of guano is unimaginable. Witness a fleet of more than 25,000 garnets in a feeding frenzy. Two experienced ecologists will guide you through memorable wildlife encounters.

The River Thames in central London, swaying and swaying. Photo: Jill Mead / The Guardian

For my husband’s 40th birthday, I wanted to do a James Bond-themed weekend in London and I found the right deal right away. The Thames Speed ​​Boat Tour (from 43) took a rib boat on the River Thames to get the perfect vodka martini. Wow! It definitely exceeded expectations. We scoured the River Thames pointed out by several sites before the police received a radio call to catch criminals. The driver opened the throttle, the James Bond theme played on the stereo and we chased it down with incredible speed. It’s so exhilarating. I added a martini opposite the MI6 building for the perfect finish.

Pond Life, Hollow Pond in Epping Forest, East London. Photo: Gregory Wrona/Alamy

It may be a DIY job, but the rowing boats at Hollow Ponds in Layton Stone are the perfect way to spend a lazy summer afternoon. Scatter bird prey while rowing and you’ll be surrounded by a variety of squiggly gulls, squeaking ducks, rolling geese, and serene swans, and if you’re lucky, you might spot a rare black swan. Afterwards, visit the log cabin to visit the rejuvenated Cupa, or, if The Birds were terrifying, sip a Leading Lady cocktail at the refurbished Hitchcock Hotel just off the road. Boat rental time is 15 and parking is free.

Powerboat from Padstow, Cornwall

After walking around Padstow and enjoying the stunning scenery, on the last day we took a boat into the sea to get a chance to see the dolphins. But this wasn’t a slow boat, but it was once an adrenaline-charged ride on powered ribs when safely out of the harbor, and we were on a coastal island where seals sunbathe on the rocks in the ocean and puffins and kitty wakes nest. unzip it with . I throttled again and rushed towards Tin Tagel, where dolphins are known to appear. As we got closer, about 15 pods of dolphins, including three young, showed up, ending our wonderful tour. 2 hour safari 40 adults and 25 children Teresa

