Analysis: UK PM Johnson’s new COVID gamble worries some scientists





A global-watched “” pit shot of the delta transformation Johnson plans to reopen in the UK on July 19. Modeller says additional delays will buy time

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to reopen the UK economy from the coronavirus lockdown on July 19, but if it does, there will be no anxiety for the scientists who have advised so far. .

Despite the highest immunization rates in the world, the UK faces the new COVID-19. Johnson is gambling. Instead of shutting down the country, it aims to live with the virus, the world’s first test case for a vaccine’s ability to protect against a delta strain.

Johnson delayed his so-called “Freedom Day” by four weeks to allow more people to get vaccinated, and already four weeks after warning that the rapid spread of more contagious strains could kill thousands more. postponed.

But now that more than 86% of adults get their first dose and nearly two-thirds of adults are fully vaccinated, Johnson set July 19 as the limit date.

Anne Cori, an epidemiologist at Imperial College who created one of the models announcing Johnson’s initial decision to postpone “Freedom Day,” said it was premature to declare that the country could handle the growing number of cases. Another delay to remove the restrictions would be beneficial, she told Reuters.

“I think delays are buying time, and we’re intervening in the pipeline that can help reduce contagiousness,” Corey said, referring to booster injections and the possibility of immunizing children. The UK has yet to make a decision.

More than 100 scientists wrote Johnson’s plan to lift all restrictions “dangerously and prematurely” in the journal Lancet Medical, adding that it would be “unethical and illogical” to add a strategy to withstand high levels of infection.

But the Johnson administration says it has more than an epidemiological perspective to consider and is in line with more deaths from COVID-19.

Health Minister Sae Gid Javid noted that the epidemic needs to return to normal, causing other health, education and economic problems that have built up during the epidemic, even at 100,000 cases a day.

A heated debate has erupted between those who believe this summer’s vacation has the best hope of lifting restrictions, and those who believe that Johnson has caused one of the highest mortality rates in the world for waiting too long. Blockade – you are making another mistake.

For the highly contagious delta strain, the vaccine seems to do a better job of preventing death and serious illness than stopping transmission. As a result, the UK experienced a sharp rise this summer, but the death toll did not rise rapidly.

The seven-day average number of infections exceeded 25,000 per day, more than ten times that of mid-May. But so far, the average daily death toll since mid-April has been less than 30, which scientists say is proof that the vaccine is saving lives.

Nevertheless, there are warning signs. The UK is currently seeing around 350 hospitalizations per day due to COVID-19. This is part of the percentage of comparable spots in the previous wave, but has increased by around 45% in the last 7 days.

In Israel, one of the fastest countries to deploy vaccines and ease lockdowns in the world, recent increases in infections have prompted the government to consider re-imposing some restrictions, despite severe disease and mortality still low.

Experiment

Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at King’s College London who runs the research project ZOE COVID Symptom Study app, said he welcomes the government’s recognition that the population must learn to live with the coronavirus.

But he questioned measures such as announcing the end of face mask obligations that would cost the economy and help protect vulnerable and young people from the long-term effects of COVID-19.

“There are things we can all do and do that don’t affect the economy, and I don’t think that’s been emphasized enough,” he told Reuters.

The UK government will release the updated model on July 12 at Imperial, Warwick and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a date when Johnson is expected to make a final decision on whether to lift the restrictions a week later.

Britain’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said modeling suggested that pressures like those seen in January would not lead to a peak.

David Spiegelhalter, president of the University of Cambridge’s Winton Center for Risk and Evidence Communication, said the situation is subtle.

“This is an experiment and we think we need to call it that,” he told Reuters. “I respect the judgment of Chris Whitty and others who say that if you’re going to do this, now is the right time to do it.”

Report from Alistair Smout Editing by Josephine Mason and Peter Graf

