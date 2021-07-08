Cancer deaths: Death rates in the United States fall for many types of cancer, but not all, report finds





But America’s collective lack of exercise and poor diet may have led to an increase in some other cancers, including pancreatic cancer and breast cancer, according to the report.

Overall cancer deaths declined 2.2% among men and 1.7% among women over four years. The declines were consistent across all ethnicities and races, according to the nation’s annual report on the cancer situation.

Deaths from lung cancer and melanoma have seen an “accelerated” decline compared to other cancers. The researchers said falling lung cancer death rates were responsible for the overall drop, and the decline in melanoma represented a “substantial increase in survival for metastatic melanoma.”

“The decline in lung cancer and melanoma death rates is the result of progress across the cancer continuum – from reducing smoking rates to preventing cancer to discoveries such as targeted drug therapies and immune checkpoint inhibitors, ”Karen Knudsen, executive director of the American Cancer Society, said in a press release.

The survival rate for advanced melanoma cancer has improved “dramatically” since 2009, said Farhad Islami, lead author of the report and scientific director of cancer disparities research at the American Cancer Society.

“The two-year survival rate for melanoma, advanced melanoma in 2009 was about 27%, it rose to about 44% in 2014, which is an increase of about 60% in the survival rate,” did he declare.

The report is written by the American Cancer Society, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Cancer Institute, the National Institutes of Health, and the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries. All data covers a period prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But it wasn’t all good news. For prostate, colorectal and female breast cancers, the decline in death rates has slowed or disappeared, according to the report. Death rates have increased for cancers of the brain and nervous system and cancers of the pancreas.

While death rates declined for all groups, cancer death rates were still higher among blacks than whites, even though incidence rates were lower among blacks than whites.

“The persistent disparity largely reflects a combination of several intertwined factors of tumor biology, stage to diagnosis, receipt of prompt and effective treatment, and systemic discrimination in the delivery of cancer care,” says The report. In addition, largely due to the social determinants of health inequalities, black people and people from lower socioeconomic groups in general are more likely to have higher exposure to certain cancer risk factors and a limited access to healthy food, safe places for physical activity, and evidence-based cancer prevention services.

Cancer incidence rates have increased for pancreatic, kidney and breast cancers in women, which the researchers say may be linked to a “staggering” increase in obesity and total time sitting.

“We see that most of the cancer types that are increasing are obesity related cancers,” Islami said.

“We are seeing this increasing trend for many obesity-related cancers in younger people,” he said. “So we believe that at least part of the increase in rates is attributable to the increase in excess body weight and obesity.”

