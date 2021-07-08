Where can I go on vacation? UK Entry Requirements for Green and Amber List Countries with Quarantine Changes





Today, Transport Minister Grant Shapps will set the details of the government’s plan to end the requirement for travelers from Amber List countries to self-isolate upon arrival.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be in favor of easing controls from 19 July, when England’s other Covid lockdown restrictions will be lifted.

Currently, passengers returning from amber list countries are required to quarantine for up to 10 days.

These changes are expected to take effect as early as July 19, opening some of Europe’s top holiday destinations, including France, Spain, Portugal and Italy.

Here are some things you need to know about where you can go on vacation.

What will the new regulations mean for fully vaccinated travelers?

These changes mean that fully vaccinated Britons will be able to travel to more than 140 countries on the amber list without quarantine upon return.

Instead, vacationers should have a PCR test done on the second day of their return.

Children are exempt from quarantine even if they have not been vaccinated, but they will also be tested on the second day after returning home.

Shapps told the travel industry head: Regardless of vaccination status, Day 2 testing will be maintained for persons arriving from amber countries. This is because it provides genome sequencing capabilities to identify the risk of importing variants.

PCR testing for returning vacationers from quarantine-free green list countries like Malta and Balearic Islands will remain until July 31, when the traffic light travel system will be reviewed for a second time.

Those who do not have both jabs must be quarantined when returning from the Pumpkin List country, otherwise they will be fined up to 10,000.

What are the main destinations on the yellow list?

Travelers who are not fully vaccinated will only be admitted for essential reasons, such as if they have a French resident. They must fill out an international travel document and agree to a 7-day self-isolation.

Entry is permitted for fully vaccinated travelers provided they provide:

Proof of Immunization Status France accepts NHS App (England) or NHS Letter (England, Wales and Scotland) certifying negative PCR test results within 72 hours of departure (or antigen testing within 48 hours of departure). International Travel Document Germany

Germany has eased restrictions on the UK and will come into effect on Wednesday.

Germany’s National Center for Disease Control announced late Monday that it would no longer classify the UK as a region of virus strain.

British travelers who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine upon arrival in Germany. People who have not been vaccinated should be quarantined for 10 days, but have the option to test negative on day 5 and leave early.

Spain

Britons arriving in Spain must present a negative PCR test result or proof of vaccination. Spain will accept the NHS Covid app or NHS letter, but the country has warned that it will not accept NHS reservation cards from immunization centers.

You must take a negative test within 48 hours prior to arrival in Spain. Most travelers do not undergo antigen testing.

All travelers entering Spain must fill out a pre-travel declaration form.

Italy

Italy has introduced a mandatory five-day quarantine for all travelers from the UK. They must be tested after quarantine and show negative results before being released.

The new rule went into effect on June 21 and lasts until July 30.

Travelers arriving without a negative test must self-isolate for 10 days and be tested at the end of their quarantine period. All travelers must report their visit by calling the Covid-19 helpline in the area they are visiting within 48 hours of travel.

Greece

UK tourists must present proof of negative PCR Covid test performed within 72 hours prior to travel, negative Covid-19 rapid antigen test performed by an approved laboratory within 48 hours prior to travel, or two doses of vaccine. At least 14 days prior to travel.

Anyone traveling to Greece must fill out a passenger locating form before entering or leaving Greece.

Greece also accepts proof of recovery from Covid-19 for entry. The NHS does not provide evidence of a recovery record, but evidence that a positive Covid-19 PCR test result was available between 30 and 180 days from the date of travel is available.

Portugal

Persons traveling to mainland Portugal must present proof that they have been fully vaccinated with a second dose of the EU-approved Covid-19 jab at least two weeks prior to travel. Otherwise, you will have to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival. Travelers can use official correspondence from the NHS or the NHS Covid app.

Except for children 12 and under, travelers must have a negative Covid-19 test to travel to or transit through mainland Portugal.

Us

Travel to the United States has been banned since March 2020, preventing vacations and non-essential business or family travel. This rule does not apply to US citizens and permanent residents, close family members, and other restricted visa holders.

British Foreign Ministry travel guidelines say UK nationals who have resided in the UK in the past 14 days, as well as Ireland, the Schengen region, Iran, Brazil, China and South Africa, will not be allowed entry.

But after US President Joe Biden visited the UK for the G7 meeting last month, Shappstweeted said: We are pleased to announce a joint UK/US task force to help resume transatlantic travel.

What destinations are on the green list?

In our last travel review on June 24, 16 countries, including Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands of Spain, moved from amber to green.

Green Listed countries do not require isolation unless the mandatory Covid-19 test is positive.

AnguillaAntigua and BarbudaAustraliaBalearic Islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca) BarbadosBermudaBritish Antarctic TerritoryBritish Indian TerritoryBritish Virgin IslandsBruneiCayman IslandsDominicaFalkland IslandsFaroe IslandsGibraltarGrenadaIcelandIsrael and JerusalemMadeiraMaltaMontserratNew ZealandPitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and œNo single IslandsSingaporeSouth Georgia and the South Sandwich IslandsSt Helena Ascension Tristan da CunhaTurks’s Cay Curse Islands IslandsWhat are the destinations on the red list?

The government has told people not to travel to countries not on the green list except for essential reasons.

Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt Eritrea Swatiny Ethiopia French Guiana Guyana Haiti India Kenya Kuwait Lesotho Malawi Maldives Mongolia Mozambique Namibia Nepal Oman Pakistan Panama Paraguay Peru Philippines Qatar Rwanda Seychelles Trinidad Tobago Tunisia Somalia South Africa Sri Lanka

