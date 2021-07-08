Major U.S. index to remove more Chinese stocks after Biden order





SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) – The S&P Dow Jones and FTSE Russell indices on Wednesday night decided to remove more Chinese companies from their indices after an updated US executive order banned domestic investments in companies with links alleged with the Chinese army.

The U.S. index publisher has identified 25 Chinese companies that will be removed from its index on August 2, while FTSE Russell said it will remove 20 more companies on July 28.

The decision is based on feedback from index users and stakeholders, FTSE Russell said.

The move, based on an order signed by President Joe Biden on June 3 that expanded the scope of the ban, could exacerbate problems for Chinese companies listed in the United States already facing massive efforts by Beijing to curb its industry. technology and enforce more stringent data security efforts. . Read more

U.S. capital markets have been a lucrative source of funding for Chinese companies over the past decade, especially for tech companies looking to benchmark their valuations against their listed peers there and tap into a large pool. cash.

China, however, last week cracked down on several companies seeking to register with the United States in cybersecurity investigations.

Running giant Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) has become a top target just days after its $ 4.4 billion IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. Read more

Didi shares fell for the fourth day in a row in pre-market trading in the United States, after China ordered the app’s removal from mobile app stores.

Stocks to be removed from the FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones indices include aerospace-related companies such as Aerospace CH UAV (002389.SZ), Avic Aviation High-Technology (600862.SS) and Avic Heavy Machinery (600765.SS) .

FTSE has also listed China Shipbuilding Industry (601989.SS), CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) (600685.SS),, Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group (600967.SS).

The S&P Dow Jones Indices have listed Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co Ltd (300114.SZ) and North Navigation Control Technology Co Ltd (600435.SS), among others.

The shares will be removed from the FTSE GEIS, the FTSE Global China A Inclusion indices and related indices.

FTSE Russell previously removed Chinese companies including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (0981.HK) and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co (002415.SZ) from its indexes due to US sanctions. Read more

The S&P had removed certain Chinese stocks, including Luokung Technology Corp (LKCO.O) from its index, under a previous decree. He said the companies are now eligible to be taken over under Biden’s new order.

