



Thank you, Chairman. Ambassador evik, Ambassador Grau Thank you for your report today and all your efforts towards peaceful and sustainable dispute resolution.

Britain still has serious concerns about escalating tensions due to increased Russian military activity on the Ukrainian border and the Crimean peninsula, which was illegally annexed in April. We continue to call on Russia to engage in available OSCE processes and mechanisms to provide the necessary transparency for this activity.

Ambassador evik, a special monitoring mission, impartial fact-based reporting remains important. According to your written report, SMM recorded more than 20,900 ceasefire violations between March 21 and June 6, a nearly three-fold increase over the previous reporting period. The average number of ceasefire violations recorded is lower than those seen before July 2020, but the UK is concerned about this overall upward trajectory.

We were particularly surprised that SMM recorded 150 cases of weapon use that should be withdrawn under the Minsk Agreement compared to two cases in the last reporting period. It is noteworthy that 87% of the 670 weapons the mission observed in violation of their respective withdrawal lines were in non-government-controlled areas.

Given the critical role of SMMs, we blame the continuing impediment to mission monitoring through equipment targets. During the reporting period, instances of GPS signal interference originating from SMM UAVs estimated to have been caused by jammers increased nearly fourfold, and 43% of all UAV flights experienced signal interference.

SMM also continues to face systematic restrictions on freedom of movement in non-government-controlled areas where 82% of restrictions have occurred. It is unacceptable for COVID-19 to continue to be used as an excuse to impose restrictions, especially given the numerous actions the mission has taken. We praise Poland for SMM and its contribution to the vaccination program.

We urge SMM monitors and equipment to use their undeniable influence over Russian-backed armed formations to ensure safe, unconditional and unobstructed access throughout Ukraine, including in Crimea and areas near the Ukrainian-Russian border. do.

Unfortunately, civilians also continue to face restrictions on freedom of movement. According to your report, the partial closure of the junction (for 15 months now) severely limited the ability of civilians to cross the line of contact.

Ambassador Grau, thank you and your team for your continued efforts to open new checkpoints in Zolote and Shchastia. We note that this checkpoint has been open for nearly eight months on the government-controlled side. It is unacceptable for Russia and Russian-supported armed forces to continue to close them.

Women have been particularly affected by these closures. Ambassador evik, welcome to be included in the SMM findings report from interviews with more than 150 women living near the ferry. Concerns raised ranged from economic hardship to security risks from artillery and the presence of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Tragically, in April alone, SMM confirmed 14 civilian casualties caused by mines, unexploded weapons and other explosive devices. Ambassador Grau, I would like to thank you and your team for your hard work in advancing the plan agreed by the Korea, China, Japan Liaison Group for 19 regions and 4 new decommissioning regions. Implementing these initiatives can significantly improve the lives of civilians living in conflict zones. We urge Russia to make progress in line with Ukraine’s political will.

We would like to thank Ambassadors Frisch and Morel for their work on the Trilateral Contact Group, and congratulations on the appointments of Ambassadors Bermann and Relander. They are fully supported by the UK. Finally, Ambassador Grau, I would like to express my great gratitude to the UK. The professionalism, dedication and perseverance you have shown has been exemplary and will be greatly missed. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors.

Chairman, we reiterate our support for the Minsk Agreement to provide for a peaceful settlement of the dispute with full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the work of the Trilateral Liaison Group and Normandy No. 4 in this regard. We urge Russia to withdraw its troops and weapons from the territory of Ukraine and stop supporting the armed forces they support.

The UK strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters. We do not and will not recognize Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea. The UK continues to stand up to Ukraine for every instance of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and will continue to do so, including sanctions, along with its international partners.

