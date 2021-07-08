Unemployment claims in the United States rise unexpectedly





WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week, indicating that the labor market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow. to be restless.

Businesses have reopened at a rapid pace, spurred by a rollback in restrictions now that more than 155 million Americans have been fully immunized against the coronavirus. Yet the rebound in the labor market has been anything but stable despite recent employment gains.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose from 2,000 to 373,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ended July 3, the Labor Department said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 candidates for last week.

The data follows an encouraging monthly Labor Department employment report last Friday, which showed U.S. companies hired the most workers in 10 months in June.

Claims fell from a record 6.149 million in early April 2020, but remain above the 200,000-250,000 range that is considered consistent with a healthy labor market.

Claims data could remain volatile in the coming weeks, as 25 Republican-majority states pull out of federally-funded unemployment programs. These included a weekly check for $ 300, which companies complained about encouraging the unemployed to stay at home.

The early termination began on June 5 and will continue until July 31, when Louisiana, the only one of those states to have a Democratic governor, will end weekly scrutiny.

For the rest of the country, these benefits will expire on September 6.

The claims report also showed that the number of people continuing to receive benefits after a first week of assistance fell from 145,000 to 3.339 million during the week ended June 26. At the end of June, 14.2 million people were receiving benefits under all programs, compared to 14.7 million. earlier this month.

The lack of affordable child care and fears of contracting the coronavirus have been cited to keep workers, mostly women, at home. There was a record 9.2 million job vacancies at the end of May and 9.5 million people were officially unemployed in June. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

