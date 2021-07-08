Gordon’s MP challenges UK government over HGV driver shortage





Richard Thomson, Speaker of the House of Commons for Gordon Constituency, has written a letter to the UK Government Secretary urging a series of urgent actions to be taken to address a potential HGV driver shortage that could disrupt critical supply chains

Thomson previously wrote to the Interior Minister urging the UK government to extend the EU settlement plan deadline to the end of June, as the growing labor shortage is a major concern.

In a recent letter, local carriers and distributors highlighted their main concern over the shortage of HGV drivers.

These regional concerns are shared nationally by the Road Haulage Association, which points to several contributing factors.

Reduced access to work due to Covid and Brexit. Loss of ability to train and test new drivers due to Covid restrictions and introduction of IR-35.

The RHA is calling home offices to add HGV drivers to the UK tribal job list and to consider a seasonal or temporary visa scheme for qualified truck drivers.

Experts warn that the driver shortage has reached a critical point and will affect critical supply chains unless the UK government takes urgent action.

Richard Thomson MP said: Road transport is an absolutely critical infrastructure, providing food, medical supplies and critical materials throughout the country every day.

The impact of Covid has significantly reduced test availability for potential new drivers and Brexit has driven many long-term drivers who are EU citizens away from the UK.

“Brexit, of which 10% of motorists are EU citizens, is clearly damaging this important industry.

A major driver shortage has the potential to disrupt supply chains for many everyday items that we all take for granted and are important to widespread employment.

“Building materials, for example, are very important for building projects that employ thousands of people.

The UK government has rejected requests to extend EU settlement plans or make them automatically for EU citizens already working in the UK. This would have made a significant difference.

“The UK government still has the opportunity to take other steps.

“The addition of HGV drivers to the UK tribal occupations list is one of the major steps and is now a very urgent matter.

British ministers cannot allow a critical supply chain to be disrupted and this is an absolute waiver of their obligations.

Dyce Carriers, an Aberdeenshire transport company, is one of those concerned about the impact of a driver shortage. The company’s managing director, Jason Moir, said: “There has been a shortage of drivers for a while, but this year the problem has gotten even worse.

There is only one solution to the shortage, as there are short-term and long-term problems in bringing new blood to the industry.

But one thing is certain. Without help in the short term, some deliveries do not take place and some products do not reach the shelves.

Would you like to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your comments and it may be published in print.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.grampianonline.co.uk/news/mp-for-gordon-challenges-uk-gov-over-hgv-driver-shortage-244024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos