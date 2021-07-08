US Heading For ‘Dangerous Fall’ With Rise In Delta Covid Cases And Return Of Indoor Mask Warrants





People wearing face masks shop at a Walmart store on May 18, 2021 in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

As the highly transmissible delta Covid variant continues to spread rapidly in the United States and elsewhere in the world, scientists and other health experts are warning that indoor mask warrants and other public health measures will likely do a return to the United States this fall.

The country, which just celebrated July 4 with some of its first large gatherings in over a year, is heading into a “dangerous” fall season where the delta is expected to cause a further rise in new coronavirus cases, according to health experts. Already the dominant variant in the United States, the Delta will hit the states with the lowest vaccination rates the hardest, unless those states and companies reintroduce mask rules, capacity limits, and other control measures. public health that they have largely canceled in recent months, according to experts.

With new mutations discovered every few weeks, many scientists are now predicting that Covid will continue to circulate around the world for at least the next two to three years, forcing countries to reinstate public health measures on an ad hoc basis in a timely manner. foreseeable future. Authorities in Australia, South Africa and Asia recently reintroduced curfews or other measures to curb the increase in delta epidemics. Japan has just declared a state of coronavirus emergency in Tokyo and banned spectators from the Olympics. High vaccination rates in the United States and hot summer months have given the country a bit more time, but epidemics around the world are giving Americans a glimpse of what could happen this fall.

Health workers chat near an ambulance in the parking lot of Steve Biko University Hospital, amid a nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in Pretoria, South Africa, January 11, 2021 .

Siphiwe Sibeko | Reuters

“I could foresee that in parts of the country there could be a reintroduction of indoor mask mandates, distancing and occupancy limits” in the coming months, said Lawrence Gostin, director of the Collaborating Center of the World Health Organization on national and global health law. .

He said he feared there would be “major epidemics” in the United States this fall, especially in states with low vaccination rates.

“We are heading for a very dangerous fall, with large swathes of the country still unvaccinated, a delta variant in full swing and people taking off their masks,” Gostin added.

The warning from scientists and other health experts comes as many companies and offices across the United States have largely removed their requirements for masks, social distancing and other restrictions related to the pandemic.

Almost immediately after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people did not need to wear masks in most indoor settings in mid-May, WalmartandCostco followed the procedure, allowing customers and Fully immunized employees do not wear a mask unless required by state or local laws. Likewise, the Detroit automakers and the United Auto Workers union agreed late last month to make face masks optional for fully vaccinated employees.

A General Motors assembly worker loads engine block castings onto the assembly line at the GM Romulus Powertrain plant in Romulus, Michigan, the United States, August 21, 2019.

Rebecca Cook | Reuters

Other companies like Apple and Amazon are pushing hard to get most of their employees back to the office to some extent this fall as more Americans get vaccinated against the virus. Goldman Sachs employees returned to the office last month while Citigroup and JPMorgan expect their employees to take turns returning this month.

Confirmed Covid infections in the United States have fallen to their lowest level since the start of the pandemic, averaging around 15,000 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from a peak of around 251,000 average new cases per day in January, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Hospitalizations and deaths have also declined, with Covid deaths averaging around 225 per day, up from a peak of over 3,400 deaths per day on average in January.

If daily Covid cases were to rise again in the fall, as health experts expect, some employers in states with low Covid vaccination rates could be faced with the difficult choice of reimplementing public health measures , such as wearing masks and social distancing, limiting capacity or sending office workers home.

There will be “two Americas,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician and vaccine advocate who has served on advisory committees for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. “There is vaccinated America and unvaccinated America, and I think unvaccinated America is about to pay the price for it.”

There are about 1,000 counties in the United States that have Covid vaccine coverage of less than 30%, mostly located in the Southeast and Midwest, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky recently said. The agency is already seeing increased infection rates in these areas due to the increased spread of the delta variant.

This prompted some state and local health officials to reinstate public health measures they had previously abandoned.

Patricia Cole receives a photo of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccination from a medical worker at a pop-up clinic operated by Delta Health Center in this rural Delta community on April 27, 2021 in Hollandale, Mississippi.

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

In Mississippi, for example, where less than a third of the state’s eligible population is fully immunized, authorities last week recommended all residents continue to wear masks indoors as the Delta becomes the dominant variant in the state. About 96% of new Covid cases in Mississippi involve unvaccinated people, state health officials said on a call with reporters.

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci said people might consider wearing masks in states like Mississippi where transmission is high and vaccinations are low, even though they are fully inoculated .

“Depending on your personal situation, you might,” Fauci said in an interview scheduled Friday with SiriusXM’s “Doctor Radio Reports” with Dr. Marc Siegel. “For example, an elderly person who may not have full and robust protection, even though the protection is very, very high, or someone with an underlying disease” may still want to wear a mask, did he declare.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), testifies before a Senate hearing on health, education, work and pensions to consider an update to Federal officials on COVID-19 control efforts at the Dirksen Senate office building on May 11, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Jim Lo Scalzo | Getty Images

Officials in Los Angeles County, Calif., Also recommended last week that “everyone, regardless of their immunization status,” wear masks indoors in public places as a precaution.

Offit, who advises the FDA on Covid vaccines, said he expects several other states to re-implement indoor mask requirements this fall.

The United States is still “under-vaccinated” and states with low vaccination rates are likely to be the most affected, Offit said. Less than half of the United States, or about 158 ​​million people, have been fully immunized, with more than a dozen states fully immunizing less than 40% of their population, according to CDC data. In Texas, the second most populous state behind California, only 42% of its residents are fully vaccinated, data shows.

Even fully protected people have reason to be concerned about the variants of Covid, Offit said. While vaccines protect well against serious illness and death, they may not protect as well against mild illness or the spread of Covid to others, he said. No vaccine is 100% effective, he noted.

“It is not a bold prediction to believe that SARS-CoV-2 is going to circulate in two or three years. I mean there are 195 countries, most of which have not received a single dose of the vaccine. , “Offit said. “Will it still circulate in the United States? I think it would be very, very likely.”

Dr Christopher JL Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, agreed that more states will need to re-implement mask mandates this fall. The most vulnerable Americans may even need to wear masks every year during the peak Covid and flu transmission season: from November to April, he said. However, he noted that it might be difficult to get some Americans to use face coverings now that the pandemic has subsided.

“With pandemic fatigue, it will be more difficult to get most Americans to follow mask use and social distancing guidelines. When cases and hospitalizations start to rise again, potentially not until fall or in the winter, it may be easier to persuade some to take action to be safe, ”he said.

People crowd for al fresco dining at a restaurant as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are relaxed in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States, April 4, 2021.

Émilie Elconin | Reuters

Harvard-trained lung specialist and NBC contributor Dr Vin Gupta said mask requirements are expected to be reimplemented this fall but enforced locally and depending on what is happening in the surrounding community with the rates. vaccination and transmission of Covid.

“There has to be some specificity there and several local jurisdictions have to make their own decision, especially as the seasons change and return to cold, dry air,” he said.

In the meantime, the federal government’s mask mandate on public transportation, including planes, commuter buses, and rail systems, is expected to expire on September 13, unless the CDC extends it again.

Whether the CDC does this is an open question, the scientists said. Walensky and the White House have both indicated there is no will to restore lockdowns and will leave much of the decisions on public health measures to states.

“A lot of it isn’t science. It’s political science,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto. “If you have high rates of community transmission of Covid-19, and you have high rates of unvaccinated individuals, it makes sense to mask inside from a scientific standpoint. Whether or not that is converted or not. in politics is another question. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/08/us-heading-for-dangerous-fall-with-surge-in-delta-covid-cases-and-return-of-indoor-mask-mandates.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos