Motorola has warned that it may have to sell its UK emergency services network.





Motorola was forced to sell Airwave, the UK’s emergency services network.

Motorola owns the professional network Airwave, but is also a major supplier to the UK’s £1.2 billion emergency services network contract, designed to replace existing systems to save government money and introduce advanced communications networks for fire, police and firefighters. do. ambulance service.

Motorola acquired Airwave for £871 million in 2016, just months after the US company was selected as a major supplier of its new ESN system. The old network was due to be shut down in 2019, but delays in the launch of the new system, triggered in part by issues related to Motorola’s technology, have extended Airwave’s life.

Competition and market authorities have now begun negotiations on an Airwave deal and said it could regulate Motorola’s revenues or force American companies to sell. The company says it could generate £1.2 billion “excess revenue” from its existing network between 2020 and 2026.

Andrea Coscelli, Chief Executive Officer of CMA, said, “Today, Motorola is the only provider of critical mobile wireless network services used by emergency service workers, and is involved in both current and future setups. We worry that the company will be able to make money on the spot and taxpayers will bear the cost.”

Motorola said it was aware of a potential investigation.

“As a trusted technology partner in the UK market for over 50 years, Motorola Solutions continues to work with the Home Office to deliver mission-critical communications. This includes a secure transition to the next-generation technology (Emergency Services Network) and the Airwave network used daily by the UK Emergency Services,” the spokesperson said.

Before being sold to Motorola, Airwave, which traded between BT, O2 and Macquarie, generates pre-tax profits of around £200m per year. It paid dividends of £120 million to US owners in 2019 and paid an additional £75 million between March and September last year.

Motorola provides software and call centers to ESN and, through its Motorola Solutions UK subsidiary, procures phones for 300,000 emergency services personnel in the United States.

It was originally planned to use the Wave 7000 communications system, but it was not compatible with the communications standard used by EE, a BT-owned mobile phone company building a new emergency network. You can then purchase another system called Kodiak and use it instead.

Motorola Solutions shares fell 2% in initial US trading.

CMA, which approved Motorola’s acquisition of Airwave, will decide whether to begin a full-scale investigation in September after consulting with government and industry.

