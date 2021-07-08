Saudi Arabia funds digital news platform in US, lobbies White House





Saudi Arabia is funding an yet to be announced digital news platform that will have a studio in Washington, DC, as the kingdom begins a new lobbying effort targeting the White House and Congress.

The new effort, which has yet to be reported, is backed by a subsidiary of Saudi Technology Development and Investment Co., or Taqnia, according to new information on foreign lobbying filed with the Justice Department.

Journalists and presenters involved in the project have past experience at Fox News, Al Jazeera, NBC and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

The creation of what one of the documents calls an “information platform” comes as the kingdom has started to hire a new team of lobbyists as the Saudis seek access to President Joe Biden’s administration and at the new Congress.

It also comes nearly three years after the death of Washington Post journalist and critic of the Saudi royal family Jamal Khashoggi. A recent US intelligence report indicates that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi.

Biden, however, chose not to punish the crown prince for his alleged role in Khashoggi’s death.

“We have held accountable all the members of this organization, but not the crown prince, because we never, to my knowledge, when we have an alliance with a country, went to see the interim head of state and punished that person and ostracized him, ”Biden said in a recent interview with ABC News.

The subsidiary supporting the initiative is Taqnia ETS, a company that focuses on engineering and technology services for Saudi Arabia.

PitchBook says Taqnia is based in Saudi Arabia, which “prefers to invest in the life and health sciences, security and defense, information and communication technology, materials science sectors. , energy and environment and water technologies “.

Taqnia’s website says it is owned by the kingdom’s more than $ 400 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF), the country’s huge sovereign wealth fund intended to invest in projects and help boost the economy. from Saudi Arabia. The lobbying disclosure report says Taqnia ETS is “overseen and funded by the Saudi Ministry of Information”.

The PIF board of directors includes members of the royal family such as the crown prince.

Lobbying documents provide insight into the next Saudi-led news company.

One of the lobbying disclosures shows that a company called Prime Time Media is helping lead the effort. Prime Time Media CEO Elie Nakouzi helps create the new digital news organization. His company is paid at least $ 1.6 million, according to the document, to help guide the project.

The order form included in the lobbying disclosure describes the work done by Prime Time Media as “English content for an information platform”. More than $ 75,000 has already been spent on equipment, freelancers and a studio in Washington, DC, according to the documents.

The lobbying documents were signed by Nakouzi last month and the purchase order included with the disclosure is dated September 2020. The purchase order is branded with the Taqnia ETS logo.

One of the documents listing Nakouzi states that Prime Time Media “will assist the client in the video production of English news content. In doing so, the licensee will not participate in the broadcast of such news content.”

Nakouzi, who, according to the disclosure, has Lebanese citizenship but resides in the United States, has a history of working in media circles in the Middle East. While working for an Arab television station, Nakouzi interviewed President George W. Bush during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Nakouzi confirmed to CNBC in an email several aspects of the Taqnia project, including that it will be a new online platform and that a studio has been established. He declined to comment further on the content of the upcoming site’s news and referred all questions to Taqnia who did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

“Taqnia plans to launch an international online platform before the end of this year,” Nakouzi said in an email Tuesday. “Regarding the Studio, we have built a fully equipped virtual green room for future use,” he added while noting that he will be based in Washington.

“Prime Time Media does not have the right to speak on their behalf. We are a video production house and we do not do lobbying or public relations services,” Nakouzi said.

Eric Ham and Craig Boswell, two US-based journalists, will host online shows for the Saudi-funded company. Ham and Boswell have so far been paid $ 6,000 each for what is described in disclosure reports as writers and presenters.

“Mr. Eric Ham and Mr. Craig Boswell will host online shows that are still in production,” Nakouzi said in the email.

Boswell and Ham did not return requests for comment before publication.

