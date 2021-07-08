



Today (Thursday 8 July) the Environment Minister visited Clean Growth UK to discuss how to create new green economy jobs. That’s because the government’s jobs plan runs for a year, protecting livelihoods and supporting millions of people across the UK.

We are supporting the Green Industrial Revolution through the Prime Minister’s 10-point plan as part of our effort to reach Net Zero by 2050 and ahead of COP26. This will mobilize billions of private and public sector investments to revitalize the green technology and financial industry and create 250,000 highly skilled green jobs across the UK. Clean Growth UK has already created or protected over 700 green economy jobs by helping a variety of businesses secure over 15 million people in research and development funding to develop new green products and services. Their innovation and commercialization support has helped create new green jobs, including waste management, zero-emission electric bikes and flood risk modeling.

Environment Minister George Eustice said:

Ahead of COP26, our Green Industrial Revolution and Jobs initiatives are helping to create new green jobs across the country.

It was great to see this in action at Clean Growth UK today and to hear how organizations are revitalizing local economies and supporting the country’s efforts to become Net Zero by 2050.

The jobs plan works and is protecting jobs across the country, including the Southeast. In the region, 1,554,400 people were supported by the closure scheme, and 210,834 loans were provided to businesses, totaling over 8.8 billion.

Zoe Osmond, Director of Clean Growth UK, said:

The UK is a world leader in climate change legislation and goals, and today we discussed the challenges small businesses face when innovating and growing the clean green business needed for a net zero, natural positive world.

Now we need clear, long-term policies on climate and nature to help businesses invest, grow a green economy and accelerate the green revolution. This will lead to a welcome growth of skilled green jobs and will ensure that our covid recovery is truly green and equitable.

Local businesses supported by Clean Growth UK include:

Medisort

Medisort collects, processes and disposes of medical waste, including children’s diapers and adult incontinence products, in the southeastern region. The company was coached to gain access to Green Growth Hubs peer-to-peer behavioral learning platform to secure an investment in a diaper-only waste disposal and recovery facility. Over the coming months, this will help increase the amount of recyclable waste, improve material separation routes, and reduce costs associated with recycling and incineration.

Zedify

Zedify uses zero-emission electric cargo bikes to operate a delivery network around cities in the UK, providing customers with everything they need to move in a crowded urban environment, including food, office supplies, textiles and print media. The company started in Brighton and Hove and, supported by a green growth platform, now operates in nine UK cities and employs over 100 people.

surrounding environment assessment

Environmental assessments use complex data and sophisticated computer modeling to predict flood risk. This assessment helps developers, banks, insurers, planners and government agencies make informed decisions to protect people’s lives, property and businesses. By partnering with the Green Growth Hub, students support businesses to gain skilled help where they need it most, while building their own experiences and careers while working on select projects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/plan-for-jobs-environment-secretary-visits-university-of-brightons-clean-growth-uk

