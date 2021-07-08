Under-vaccinated COVID clusters in Texas and 4 other places in the US put the whole country at risk – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth





NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) New data analysis has identified groups of unvaccinated people, mostly in Texas and other southern states, who are vulnerable to outbreaks of COVID-19 and could become fertile ground for an even more deadly COVID -19 variants.

Analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identified 30 groups of counties with low vaccination rates and large population sizes. The five largest of these groups are spread over large areas of the Southeastern United States and a smaller portion in the Midwest.

The five clusters are largely found in parts of eight states, starting in eastern Georgia and extending west to Texas and north to southern Missouri. The clusters also include parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, and are mostly made up of smaller counties, but also cities such as Amarillo, Texas, Montgomery, Alabama; and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Most of these states are currently experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Parts of the country are just as vulnerable, if not more, than they were in December 2020,” said Shweta Bansal, associate professor of biology at Georgetown University. Bansal is leading the U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Tracking Project, which has been collecting data on the vaccine’s deployment in the United States since it began in December.

These vulnerable clusters put the entire United States – and to some extent, the world – in danger of returning to 2020, as areas with high transmission can become breeding grounds for COVID-19 variants that could continue to elude them. COVID-19 vaccines.

“These groups of unvaccinated people are what keep us from eliminating this virus for good,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN medical analyst and professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University.

Millions of unvaccinated people in clusters

About a third of Americans haven’t even received a single injection of COVID-19 – and Georgetown analysis shows these people are not evenly distributed across the United States.

By analyzing immunization data from counties from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments, the Georgetown researchers found 30 county groups in the U.S. that have low immunization rates compared to to the national average and also have a large population size.

The five largest clusters together bring together more than 15 million people. Of these, only 27.9% are fully immunized, which is well below the national rate of 47.6%.

County data is not without its flaws. When someone is shot, their country of origin is supposed to be noted in the state records, but the system does not always work perfectly. In the Georgetown analysis, at least 90% of all vaccinations were recorded with the person’s home county, Bansal said.

In some cases, Georgetown data differs from CDC data because Bansal and his team were able to obtain additional data directly from state health departments.

Although the clusters include some major cities, 92% of the counties in the clusters have a population of less than 100,000.

The federal government has engaged with churches and organizations like the YMCA to encourage vaccination against COVID-19 in areas like these, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said in an interview.

“They are extraordinary partners in reaching out to communities [in rural areas] where access to health care is not as easy as in urban areas, ”he said.

Clusters provide opportunities for viruses to mutate

The Delta variant, which now includes more than half of the cases in the United States, is the latest in a long line of COVID-19 variants that have spread more easily and, in some cases, have caused more serious illness.

This is why the clusters are so disturbing. Whenever a virus spreads, it has the opportunity to learn how to mutate.

“We know that if you give the virus the ability to circulate and replicate, you give it the ability to generate more variants,” said Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

The Delta variant has learned to escape COVID-19 vaccines to a small extent, but they still offer excellent protection against serious illness and hospitalization.

The fear is that the next variant could outsmart the vaccine more completely, causing problems even for parts of the country that have high vaccination rates.

“We’ve been lucky with the variants so far that they’re relatively sensitive to our vaccine, but the more you roll the dice, the more opportunities there will be for a resistant variant,” Reiner said.

