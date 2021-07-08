



After Boris Johnson announced that Britain’s military mission in Afghanistan was over, Taliban fighters attacked the capital of Helmand province, where Britain was once stationed.

The militants are less than a mile from Rashkarga and now live across the rest of the province, where tens of thousands of people have fled fighting or Taliban rule, local officials said.

There is no security at Lashkar Gah and the situation is very dangerous, Majid Akhundzada, a member of the Helmand provincial council, told the Guardian. Either all Earth has fallen or a fight is ongoing. The government is in a weak and defensive position.

Helmand has 14 districts and only Lashkar Gah still controls most of the government forces. The army loyal to Kabul has a center in four districts: Khazaki, Nad Ali, Marja, and Garm Shir, and has isolated military bases in some areas, including merchants, but these must be supplied via air transport.

According to local residents, soldiers are trapped at these outposts and the dead and wounded are being transported too late.

Helmands police chief spokesman Mohammad Zaman Hamdard said government forces, including commandos backed by air support, are back in place. He said many young people who formed unofficial militia to protect the local capital are supporting the security forces.

The biggest problem is the numerous mines in the area we are working to disable. A lot of work has been done. The air force has also been strengthened. The Taliban suffered many casualties, he said.

Many people who have migrated from country houses do not have adequate shelter or enough to eat, said civic activist Abdul Hakswakman. The city is under siege and hundreds of displaced families are living in hunger and starvation, he said. We never imagined that marriage would be in such a situation. The Taliban’s success has never been greater, and it is advancing rapidly, capturing weapons and ammunition, possessing a large manpower, and controlling a large geographic area.

We are not far from those who start big protests against the government and the Taliban because neither side benefits the people. They just cause trouble and pursue their own goals.

Hundreds of British and American soldiers were killed while fighting the Taliban in Helmand, a center of opium production and rebellion. Since foreign troops left the country in 2014, militants have slowly tightened control over merchants and several other areas.

Sangin’s tribal elder, Haji Wali Mohammad, said more than half of the population fled to Lashkar Gah. Hundreds of soldiers are clinging to the base, he added.

[Foreign] Proponents have left us with a weak government, failing to build strong institutions, combat corruption, and enforce laws. He urged the international community to support the peace process.

Activist Zwakman said British military and civilian local reconstruction teams praised the work of building roads and other infrastructure, but left too soon.

Progress could not be made here without help from the UK and other foreign countries. Unfortunately, these countries hastily decided to withdraw from Afghanistan. Due to the lack of security, the British had to remain to some extent.

Akhundzada warned that without help to the resurrecting Taliban, Hel-making could become a center of extremism again, despite billions of dollars in aid and the loss of thousands of soldiers’ lives.

Government forces trying to defend remote outposts are running out of food and ammunition. How can you resist in these conditions? he said The government failed to carry out its plans and responsibilities.

If no serious action is taken, another catastrophe will occur across the country. The international military, which spent so much money here in Helman, will not be able to contain it.

