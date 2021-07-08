Beyond Meat launches new meatless chicken fillets in American restaurants





Beyond Meat Chicken Fillets

Source: Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat said a new version of its meatless chicken fillets will debut at nearly 400 restaurants across the United States on Thursday.

The tenders will be the first Beyond chicken substitute available across the country in over two years. In early 2019, the company ditched its original chicken alternative, frozen chicken strips, to focus on its Beyond Burger.

“The demand for our beef products really started to increase to the point where we really had to put all of the production capacity into it,” CEO Ethan Brown said in an interview. “So we decided to stop, which was also motivated by the fact that we wanted to improve it.”

Since then, Beyond has tested a fried chicken substitute with KFC from Yum Brands. The restaurants involved in Thursday’s launch are smaller chains or independent restaurants.

Brown said the price for the chicken fillets was set so that the product could be sold throughout the restaurant industry. Additionally, the company’s recipe was created with scale in mind, so it can continue to lower prices as offers become more widely available.

The new improved meatless chicken recipe uses a blend of beans and peas for a total of 14 grams of protein per serving. Peas served as the primary source of protein for Beyond’s sausages and beef, although the products also contain small amounts of beans and other proteins.

“One of the things that interests me a lot is to continue to increase the diversity of the proteins that we have,” said Brown.

The company’s foodservice segment, which includes sales to restaurants, universities and office buildings, has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. In the three months ended April 3, Beyond’s US restaurant revenue fell 26% to $ 16.7 million. The timing of the launch coincides with consumers returning to restaurants, but Brown said it was just a happy coincidence.

Beyond wants to be aggressive in the poultry category, with plans to release more meat substitutes under that umbrella, Brown said. However, the company did not give any details on when the meatless chicken fillets would be sold in grocery stores. Retail channels accounted for more than three-quarters of its revenue in the United States in the first quarter.

Shares of Beyond are up 12% this year, putting it at a market value of $ 8.85 billion, as of Wednesday’s close.

