U.S. crude and gasoline inventories drop as fuel demand increases

July 8 (Reuters) – US crude and gasoline inventories have fallen and gasoline demand has reached its highest level since 2019, the US Energy Information Administration said on Thursday, signaling growing strength in the US economy .

Crude inventories (USOILC = ECI) fell 6.9 million barrels in the week of July 2 to 445.5 million barrels, the lowest since February 2020, and more than the expected drop from 4 million barrels estimated in a Reuters poll.

Crude inventories declined steadily for several weeks as refiners turned more oil into gasoline, diesel and other products. The aggregate product delivered – an indicator of end-user demand for fuels – rose to 20.9 million barrels per day (bpd), in line with the same trend two years before the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, gasoline demand hit a one-week record, but the four-week gasoline delivered average was 9.5 million barrels per day, the highest since October 2019.

This helped reduce gasoline inventories (USOILG = ECI) by 6.1 million barrels, exceeding expectations of a decline of 2.2 million barrels.

“The report is bullish, there’s no question about it,” said Tony Headrick, energy market analyst at CHS Hedging. “For all the estimates suggesting that the demand for gasoline was strong, this turned out to be true, leading to a sharp reduction in inventories.”

Oil prices rose on the news, shaking up earlier losses. U.S. crude futures rose 4 cents to $ 72.24 a barrel while Brent gained 10 cents to $ 73.54 at 11:14 a.m. EDT (3:14 p.m. GMT).

Crude inventories fell even as refiners downsized in the most recent week, with crude cycles (USOICR = ECI) down 184,000 bpd and refinery utilization rates (USOIRU = ECI) by 0.7 percentage point to 92.2% of capacity.

Production rose to 11.3 million b / d, still below the record of nearly 13 million b / d in 2019. However, weekly production figures can tend to be volatile and most analysts consider the monthly data to be more reliable.

“Even though we’ve seen a slight increase to 11.3 million, we still have a long way to go to get back to where we were,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York City.

Distillate inventories (USOILD = ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, increased 1.6 million barrels for the week.

