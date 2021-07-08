1000 Italian fans allowed to enter UK for Euro 2020 final at Wembley | Euro 2020





1000 Italian supporters will be repatriated to the UK this weekend to provide the officially approved Azzurri Choir for the Euro 2020 final against England.

While home fans are offering thousands of pounds to strangers on the internet to get into Wembley on Sunday night after a historic semi-final win, the British government has relaxed two rules with a handful of travel supporters. This means you can attend matches without Covid quarantine.

The Italian Football Federation will distribute 1,000 tickets at 610 (525) to fans desperate to attend. The terms and conditions require fans to be in and out of the UK on Sunday. They do not have contact with the general public and are always left in the bubble, managed and separated, and must be quarantined for 5 days after returning to Italy.

This week, the UK government and Uefa negotiated a ticket deal, coming days after British fans abandoned tickets to the quarterfinals against Ukraine in Rome as Italian authorities insisted that quarantine rules be maintained.

The rules for VIPs will be looser, with a limited cohort spending a week in London, and those attending the matches can stay in designated hotels and travel by designated private transport. VIPs are expected to remain in quarantine when not attending official Euro 2020 events.

Concerns have resurfaced that the euro could boost Covid cases after a recent React study on infections in the UK was published on Thursday, after a sharp spike in cases among young people.

We saw the same thing in Scotland around the Euro, visited Wembley and played in Glasgow. Professor Paul Elliott, director of the React program at the Imperials College of Public Health, told Sky News that it’s clear that you’re going to the bar, not to the game. It again boils down to this sense of social distancing.

Despite Covid’s concerns, there will be no shortage of people looking for a chance to experience one of the greatest moments in British football history first-hand.

67,000 spectators entered Wembley on Wednesday night for an overtime win over England. Similar numbers are expected for the final, with government and FA sources denying reports that the stadium could fully restore 90,000 players.

Options are limited for those desperate to see the game. National associations are each allocated 16% of matchday tickets to distribute to registered supporters. In the semi-finals, worth around 8,500 each, Denmark had to limit tickets to fans living in the UK, but they sold out.

Italian authorities are now repeating this process, and it won’t be long, with an estimated 250,000 Italian-born currently living in the UK. The Italian embassy in London on Thursday tweeted. Run to @wembleystadium on Sunday night to support #azzurri #FinalEuro2020.

The England Supporters Travel Club will also expedite the English assignment. This causes other fans to refresh the Uefa online ticket portal to find returned tickets.

Another option is to hide on social media, where tickets to the finals are available at prices starting at over 3,000. How many offers are legitimate remains a concern. One Twitter account @wembleytickets was set up purely to list suspected scammers on the site.

