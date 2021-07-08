US and French ambassadors in Beirut during rare joint Saudi visit





BEIRUT (AP) French and US ambassadors in Beirut held talks with Saudi officials in Riyadh on Thursday, a rare joint visit aimed at finding a unified strategy to help Lebanon emerge from its unprecedented economic and political crises.

Their embassies tweeted that the important trilateral consultations were aimed at finding ways to jointly support the Lebanese people and stabilize the economy.

Lebanese political leaders are deeply divided over forming a new government to handle the crises, which have been unfolding since 2019 and the most critical threat to the country’s stability since the end of its 15-year civil war in 1990.

The Lebanese pound, pegged to the dollar for 30 years, is in free fall, hitting new lows on the black market on Thursday, trading at 18,000 pounds to the dollar more than 10 times the official rate.

Lebanon, dependent on imports, is struggling to meet its basic needs, especially fuel, due to the shortage of foreign exchange. Unemployment and poverty are skyrocketing. Yet political leaders are unable to agree on a new government needed to begin talks with the International Monetary Fund for a stimulus package.

Lebanon has been without a fully operational government for 11 months, after the resignation of interim Prime Minister Hassan Diab following a massive and deadly explosion in the port of Beirut which only made the country’s woes worse.

Saudi Arabia has steered clear of Lebanese politics as its influence waned in the face of the rise of its regional rival, Iran. The Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon has gained more power over the past decade. The United States, the European Union and the Arab Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, regard Hezbollah or its military wing as a terrorist organization and have imposed sanctions on its officials and institutions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his French and Saudi counterparts in Italy on the sidelines of the Group 20 meeting last month. Blinken said at the time that they were discussing the crisis in Lebanon and called on Lebanese politicians to show real leadership.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday that a Lebanese government must be consistent and responsive to the Lebanese people and put public interests first. Price also said fundamental reforms are needed to save the Lebanese economy.

Corruption, impunity, anarchy haunted successive governments and ultimately and most importantly drained the Lebanese people of much-needed resources, said Price.

Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

