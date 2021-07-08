Welsh chip deal will show how Britain’s view of foreign owners is evolving





How important are the factories in Wales that make silicon wafers? The Boris Johnson government has been criticized for selling the Newport wafer fab to China-backed Nexferia, which it believes may be a national security issue and is urging the deal to be reviewed.

When the time came, Tory House of Representatives Tom Tugendart said he was calling for an investigation into national security. “What if sales from our largest chip maker don’t cross the line for review in a time of global shortages and competition?” He wrote for The Daily Telegraph.

Others may find the probe a bit curious. The factory is small and employs less than 500 people. It makes silicon wafers that do not require state-of-the-art technology and relies on one of the most abundant elements in the earth’s crust for raw materials. It can take time and money, but there is no secret source for cloning plants.

Either way, the deal is a test case for the UK’s newly issued National Security and Investment Act, which passed into law in April. The bill seeks to catch up with the UK, along with the rest of the world, which has been busy bolstering its defenses against foreign (mostly Chinese) takeovers.

Washington led the way by strengthening the Cfius regime and kiboshing China’s bid for everything from money lending to connected apps. Europe is not far behind with member states such as France and Germany, and indeed China is.

The UK will always have a more nuanced response, and the NS&I law, which updates the nearly 20-year-old corporate law, is less stringent than many. There are also many omissions. In particular, as pointed out by the Foreign Relations Committee, the definition of the term “national security”.

This leaves ample room for the ultimate arbiter, the Secretary of State, to potentially interpret on a case-by-case basis. Useful for politicians. Not for consignees and advisors.

One risk (and only the UK will move away from this) is that the term covers sales that are not politically or economically satisfactory.

In fact, the opposition Labor Party has proposed enshrining it into law. Late last year, shadow business secretary Ed Miliband wanted to add a category for ministers to investigate deals that went against the government’s industry strategy.

It happened before. Remember Pfizer’s bid for rival pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca? Or Melrose Industries’ acquisition of GKN, one of a dozen or so deals reviewed on national security grounds in the past 20 years.

The 2018 deal was controversial, but swayed by several concessions. These seemed to have little to do with national security and much more to do with the economy. Melrose had to remain listed and headquartered in the UK and ensure that most of its directors live in the country.

The Welsh plant produces silicon wafers at a time of worldwide chip shortage. © Crown / Visit Wales

For the Welsh plant, silicon wafers are a staple of semiconductors. It makes strategic sense to retain all assets in the supply chain when there is a global shortage of chips. This is undoubtedly in the national interest, but less obvious is the national security issue.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng outlined the balanced action demanded by UK lawmakers as she introduced the new legislation. “The UK is open to business, but if it threatens the safety of the British people, we will act to protect our interests,” he said in his message to foreign investors.

This is wide enough to drive articulated trucks, especially in a world where technology can have multiple uses. Robots can assemble cars and military warfare. Drones can take wedding photos and portraits. Artificial intelligence can predict what content you want to watch next on Netflix and where your enemies will attack next.

The UK government appears to have at least information about the size of the funnel created by the new rule. In initial conversations involving more than 2,200 acquisitions per year over the past few years, we expect an execution rate of half to two-thirds of deals with UK targets. Preliminary talks will eliminate 400, the rest will be reduced to less than 100, which will require an official national security assessment. From then on, only 10 are expected to require treatment.

Remedies sound humbling, even assuming that they only apply when national security is truly at stake (in areas like high-tech and energy). But it’s hard to see lawmakers resisting the temptation to stretch terms and definitions. If nothing else, the Welsh mill would be an important bell.

