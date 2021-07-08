Brexit divorce bill higher than UK forecast, Brussels estimates | Brexit





According to Brussels estimates, the UK’s Brexit divorce bill is 47.5 billion (40.8 billion), higher than the government’s forecast.

The first tranche of 6.8 billion is due by the end of the year.

The final bill buried in the European Union’s consolidated annual accounts for 2020 is well above previous estimates by the UK financial watchdog team.

In 2018, the Office for Budget Responsibility set the Brexit bill at 41.4 billion (37.1 billion). During Brexit negotiations, UK government officials said the final bill would be around $35-39 billion.

The legislation addresses the UK’s share of EU debt and debt over the 47 years of membership, such as payments for infrastructure projects, pensions and sickness benefits for EU officials.

In the Brexit withdrawal agreement signed by Boris Johnson in December 2019, it was one of the three big issues the government had agreed to with the European Union. Other key elements of the deal were citizenship and the Northern Ireland Protocol, which the UK is now trying to change.

Accounts for 2020 have not yet been approved by EU auditors, but the Brexit legislation is unlikely to change.

Ireland’s Court of Audit Commissioner Tony Murphy told RT News, the national broadcaster who first reported the figure, that the figure of 47.5 billion could be seen as decisive.

The EU-integrated accounts for 2020 announced by the commission are still provisional, but the courts have completed an audit of these accounts, Murphy said in a statement to the broadcaster. For all intents and purposes, the figures published by the Commission are definitive.

EU accounts may not change, but UK government sources said the event is an accounting estimate and not an official figure. For example, some debts may not be realized if the EU loan recipient pays off all the money that is not in default.

The largest part of the Brexit bill, 36 billion, is for EU infrastructure and social projects agreed upon by the former UK government. Most of the rest consists of EU debt, including pension and sickness insurance for retired EU officials, former EU commissioners and MEPs.

The government will also have to pay a share of EU assets, including a fine of 1.8 billion won on businesses. The EU’s competition regulator, the Commission, regularly imposes fines on companies that violate the rules, and the UK is entitled to a portion of the amount charged during the membership period.

A UK government spokesperson said: These are only accounting estimates and do not reflect the exact amount the UK is expected to pay the EU this year.

We will publish details of payments made to and from the EU pursuant to the financial settlement in the EU Financial Statement later this year.

There is an option for the UK to make early repayments, but final bills are not expected to settle for years.

Boris Johnson said the EU could whistle if Britain expects to pay their divorce bills, but later accepted the fact that Britain would have to settle its debts to negotiate a trade deal.

