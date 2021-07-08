Over-the-counter contraceptive mini pills in the UK | Contraception and family planning





Women will be able to buy over-the-counter contraceptives for the first time in 60 years after a landmark ruling by UK drug regulators.

From the end of July, both brands of progesterone-only mini-pills can be purchased over-the-counter for less than 7.50 a month with a simple consultation with a pharmacist, making it much more accessible to a wide variety of women and girls.

The pill contains desogestrel, a synthetic progesterone that inhibits ovulation, thickens cervical mucus, and thins the lining of the uterus to prevent fertilization.

The decision was heralded as good news for women and families by June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Pharmacists have the expertise to advise women on whether desogestrel is an appropriate and safe oral contraceptive for women to use, provide women with the information they need, and make informed choices, she said.

But sexual health doctors have asked the government to make the drug, which is free with a doctor’s prescription, free at local pharmacies, and to make more brands available.

Two pills, Lovima and Hana, are considered safe for most women to take. Pills that combine estrogen and progesterone, which still require a prescription, pose risks for women over the age of 35 and those considered smoking, potentially outweighing the benefits.

A monthly supply costs $10, according to Maxwellia, which manufactures Lovima. HRA Pharma, which produces the Hana, says it costs 9.95 a month and 21.95 for three. The birth control pill was first introduced to the NHS in 1961, but for the first six years it was only prescribed to married women.

According to a study by the Guardian, based on a Freedom of Information request, in 2017-18, nearly 9 out of 10 women who used contraceptives from GPs or pharmacies took the drug. Combination pills were slightly more popular, with 1.7 million women choosing 55% and 1.4 million women choosing mini-pills (45%).

MHRA’s decision to reclassify the Desogestrel product is subject to a safety review by the Human Medicines Committee (CHM) and public advice reflecting input from patients, pharmacists and physicians.

Edward Morris, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said he was delighted to have some contraceptives available at local pharmacies after the university campaigned against unnecessary barriers for women and girls.

He said: Even before the pandemic, too many women and girls were struggling to access basic women’s health services. As a result, the number of unplanned pregnancies can increase, which can lead to worse outcomes for women and babies.

Robbie Turner, Pharmacy Director at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said community pharmacies tend to be more convenient locations, and pharmacists are well equipped to provide women with professional advice on contraception.

Asha Kasliwal, president of the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, said she fully supported the reclassification of progesterone-only pills as pharmacy drugs.

She said: A fragmented sexual and reproductive health care system is notoriously difficult for women to navigate, and a series of cuts to public health budgets have made it more difficult for women to obtain the contraceptives they need. Reclassification can also reduce unnecessary pressure on GPs who do not need to see patients for repeat prescriptions.

However, some brands’ reclassification is only the first step, and buying birth control is not the only solution. We are urging the reclassification of other birth control pills, as well as making this pill free to everyone at local pharmacies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jul/08/contraceptive-pill-will-be-available-over-the-counter-for-the-first-time

