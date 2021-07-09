



With the conclusion of Operation TORAL, the UK’s contribution to resolute support to NATO, a small number of British soldiers will be temporarily left to assist the British government in transitioning to a new phase of support for Afghanistan.

Operation TORAL has been a British mission in Afghanistan since the end of British combat operations in 2015. Following an orderly and coordinated withdrawal of NATO forces that began on May 1, the Prime Minister said earlier today that Britain withdrew its current majority. of our employees in the country.

As we transition towards the end of our NATO mission, many military forces will provide diplomatic assurances to the international community in Kabul. This is consistent with the continued diplomatic presence and maintenance of bilateral relations with Afghanistan.

Secretary of State Ben Wallace MP said:

Operation TORAL is over, but our continued support to the Afghan security forces and the Afghan government is not over.

I owe a huge debt of gratitude to all who have served in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, especially those who have lost their lives. Their efforts have helped prevent international terrorism and guide the country on the path of peace. We hope that the deals concluded last year will serve as a basis for progress.

Now we will continue this important work as we move on to the new phase of Afghanistan.

Since 2001, 457 British troops have sadly lost their lives in Afghanistan, with more wounded. The nation owes them a huge debt of gratitude and their sacrifice must never be forgotten. More than 150,000 UK employees have worked in the UK and their efforts have not been in vain.

British forces have helped to deny safe havens where terrorists can plan and launch attacks on Britain and its allies. There have been no international terrorist attacks in Afghanistan in the past 20 years.

Together with the NATO coalition, 5,000 ANDSF cadets, including 330 women, were trained at the Afghan National Academy of Army Officers (ANAOA). ANDSF has led the security of Afghanistan for the past six years and is responding to security threats across the country.

The logistical withdrawal of British troops from Afghanistan was carried out by elements across the military. The Royal Air Force has made more than 50 flights, flying over 100,000 nautical miles.

This includes the return of RAF Puma Helicopters, who transported 126,000 passengers and moved 660,000 kg of cargo during deployment in Afghanistan.

Brigadier General Oliver Brown, commander of operations TORAL, said:

Men and women who have served as members of Op TORAL should be extremely proud. They have trained thousands of Afghan troops, prevented international terrorism, and created the conditions for Afghan security forces to succeed.

The logistical effort to quickly and safely close the operation was an excellent demonstration of the military’s unparalleled professionalism.

Most of the soldiers who left Afghanistan came from the 3rd Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland. These soldiers led the Kabul Security Force (KSF) protecting the Coalition Mentor, including the Quick Reaction Force in Kabul. The regiment marked the withdrawal of Operation TORAL with a flag lowering ceremony on June 24, attended by the commander of the decisive support mission, General Miller.

The withdrawal of British troops does not mean that our commitment to Afghanistan is over and we will continue to use diplomatic and humanitarian means to support Afghanistan’s development and stability. The UK has already provided 3.3 billion in aid funding since 2002, which has helped improve the rights of all Afghans, including:

There are 8.2 million more children in school today than in 2001. The Girls’ Education Challenge Fund has helped more than 250,000 Afghan girls enter the classroom. Maternal mortality has nearly halved and infant mortality has declined faster than any other low-income country since 2001.

Through the Afghanistan Multi-year Humanitarian Response Program, we will continue to provide urgent lifesaving assistance to immediate humanitarian needs. The UK is also making a significant contribution to the Afghan Reconstruction Trust Fund, which continues to fund infrastructure development, resilience to climate change and rural development.

The government is also dedicated to the many interpreters and other locally hired employees who risked their lives while working with British troops in Afghanistan. Through the Afghan Migration and Assistance Policy (ARAP), we will continue to support them to relocate to the UK and build their lives there.

