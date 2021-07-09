The bond market tells us to worry about growth, not inflation





The main concern that is reflected in the bond market is that the peak of growth has been reached and the benefits of fiscal policy are starting to wear off, said Sophie Griffiths, market analyst at Oanda currency brokerage firm, in a research note.

Evidence of a more measured growth path was evident, for example, in a report by the Institute for Supply Management this week. It showed that the service sector continued to grow rapidly in June, but much slower than in May. The anecdotes included in the report supported the idea that supply problems were holding back the pace of expansion.

Trading conditions continue to rebound; however, like everywhere, supply chain challenges are many, reported an anonymous retailer who took part in the ISM survey. We continue to see cost increases, delayed shipments, delayed delivery times and no details as to the return of predictive equilibrium in this market.

Fluctuations in the bond market could leave the Federal Reserve on the wrong foot as it considers plans to relax its efforts to support the economy. At a policy meeting three weeks ago, some Fed officials were poised to phase out bond purchases in the near future, and some expected to raise interest rates year round. next, in contrast to the more patient approach of Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Fed, has advocated.

In one of the strangest monetary policy paradoxes, what was seen in the markets as more openness of the Fed to interest rate hikes helped drive long-term interest rates down. . Global investors are betting that a possible preventative monetary tightening will result in a stronger dollar, slower growth, and less ability for the Fed to raise rates in the future without failing the economy.

The market read the views of the minority within the Fed on cutting and raising rates as signals from the Fed flashed on its decision to allow the economy to run at full speed, a said Steven Ricchiuto, chief US economist at Mizuho Securities. A weaker global economy and a stronger US dollar all imply greater potential for us to import global deflation.

There are positives to the revaluation taking place in the markets. Lower long-term rates make borrowing cheaper for Americans, whether it’s Congress and the Biden administration considering how to pay for infrastructure plans, or homebuyers trying to afford a house.

