Santander Blocks Binance Payments from Bank of England Customers





Santander has joined Barclays to block retail customers from sending money to Binance following a warning from the UK financial watchdog for international cryptocurrency exchanges.

The bank informed customers that it would stop paying to Binance “where possible” starting Thursday, but still allowed them to withdraw cash from the exchange.

“Keeping our customers safe is our top priority, so we have decided to prevent payments to Binance after the FCA warned consumers,” Santander said. “In recent months we have seen a significant increase in the number of UK customers becoming victims of cryptocurrency scams.”

This decision breaks another link between traditional financial institutions and international cryptocurrency exchanges, which are faced with questions from regulators about compliance standards.

Binance said it was “disappointed” with Santander’s decision and is taking its compliance obligations and the security of users’ money “very seriously”.

In an open letter released on Wednesday, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said: “More regulations [as] It was a positive sign that the industry is maturing” and hoped to “reiterate our commitment to partnerships with regulators.”

The exchange is also under pressure from authorities around the world for large-scale crypto operations, including criminal prosecutions in Thailand and regulatory investigations in Canada, Japan and the Cayman Islands.

Binance said on Tuesday that due to “events beyond our control,” it will no longer be able to deposit funds through one of Europe’s major payment networks, the Single Euro Payments Area (Sepa). Binance has also stopped offering sterling deposits, which offer fast transfers between UK banks through Faster Payments, the UK’s largest payment network.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued an official consumer warning for Binance last month, banning regulated financial activities such as arranging traditional investment transactions, and saying it is not authorized to conduct crypto operations in the UK.

Barclays halted payments on Binance on Monday, citing a warning from the FCA. NatWest said last week that it did not name Binance and blocked payments to “a handful of cryptocurrency asset companies that have suffered particularly significant fraud-related damage to their customers.”

A customer of the bank told FT that they could not send money to the exchange.

