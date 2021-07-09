Florida group charged with attacking police in Capitol riot





File photo: Crowds of supporters of then-US President Donald Trump walk through a window they smashed as they storm the United States Capitol in Washington, United States, January 6, 2021 . REUTERS / Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors have arrested a group of Florida residents and charged them with assaulting police officers during the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, according to court documents released Thursday.

Four Tampa Bay area people Olivia Pollock, Joshua Doolin, Joseph Hutchinson and Michael Perkins were arrested on June 30, prosecutors said. A fifth person, Jonathan Daniel Pollock, has not been apprehended.

More than 535 people have been arrested and charged with joining the attack, an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory in November over then-President Donald Trump.

Justice Department attorneys said all of the defendants except Doolin attacked police on January 6, sometimes using makeshift weapons like riot shields and stolen flag poles.

Doolin was charged because he traveled with the group to Washington, but he is not charged with assaulting officers, prosecutors said. He allegedly breached the Capitol grounds with zippered handcuffs in his belt and a canister of riot chemicals slung over his shoulder.

Prosecutors charged Perkins with ramming a flag pole into the chest of a police officer. They accused Jonathan Pollock of dragging two police officers up a flight of stairs and ramming a stolen police shield down a policeman’s throat.

Jonathan Pollock’s sister Olivia Pollock has made several attempts to snatch the batons from officers, prosecutors said.

Hutchinson reportedly kicked officers trying to stop rioters from entering the Capitol grounds.

Hutchinson, Doolin and Olivia Pollock pleaded not guilty in Thursday’s hearing and requested jury trials.

Prosecutors have sought to jail Perkins pending trial, saying the gravity of his actions makes him a public danger. A judge has yet to rule on the request.

Tuesday marked six months since the assault, which the FBI said led to more than 165 arrests of people accused of assaulting, resisting or preventing police and other Capitol Hill workers, including 50 accused of having used a deadly weapon or injured police officer.

Five people died in the violence and the following day, including a Capitol police officer. Two police officers who took part in the defense of the Capitol then committed suicide and more than 100 police officers were injured.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington and Jan Wolfe in Boston; Editing by Scott Malone, Dan Grebler and Peter Cooney

