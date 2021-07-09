Reaction Engines secure new UK government funding for Space Access Program





The British Space Agency’s 3.9 million grants support the development of groundbreaking saber technology in reaction engines, allowing low-carbon air-breathing space approach propulsion technologies to be more widely applied to the space sector and beyond.

Science Secretary Amanda Soloway and Transport Secretary Rachel McLean today visited the Reaction Engine in Culham, Oxfordshire to discuss how the funding will help Britain stay ahead of the game in sustainable space exploration.

We also discussed how the Reaction Engines technology being developed for SABER could address the challenges of bringing Net-Zero to the transportation industry.

Science Minister Amanda Solloway said:

Government-backed UK companies are taking the lead in developing space technologies that cut costs, improve sustainability and make space more accessible as they pursue ambitious plans to grow the sector.

It was fantastic to see this technology firsthand at Reaction Engines, a business that helps the UK lead the world in space exploration while working to ensure the benefits of low-carbon innovation are applied across industries.

Amanda Solloway, Science Minister of Reaction Engines. Credits: Reaction Engine.

This investment is based on initial government support for Reaction Engine’s innovative saber technology. This, along with potential for other technological spin-out areas, including sustainable aviation fuel, promises exciting new developments in space, unlocking atmospheric high-speed flight through innovation and extending electric vehicle battery life. thermal management technology.

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said:

These funds will not only be used to develop cutting-edge low-carbon technologies in space, but will also facilitate work to decarbonize our wider transportation landscape, from aviation to electric vehicles.

We will continue to invest and support companies like Reaction Engines as we look to a greener and cleaner future, including embarking on sustainable space exploration.

Mark Thomas, CEO of Reaction Engines, said:

The innovative and disruptive nature of Saber technology opens up new ways to access space, facilitating the growth and continuation of the future space economy. The UK’s new commitment to a long-term vision is very important to both the reaction engine and the UK space industry. The space technology we are developing is extremely versatile and transformative, enabling applications on Earth that focus on powerful environments.

Amanda Solloway, Science Secretary of the Reaction Engine Team. Credit: Reaction Engine.

These new grants include 5.3 million activities to be carried out by next year, with some funding from the UK Space Agency (3.9 million) and the Reaction Engine. Since 2015, 50 million British space agencies have funded the reaction engine.

The latest funding will secure short-term technical demonstrations of hydrogen combustion, thermal management and engine control technologies that are critical to the air-breathing core of future Saber systems.

It also includes strategic elements to explore the competitiveness of future SABER-Launch systems while identifying key collaboration scenarios related to vehicle and customer-driven market-to-market paths.

Earlier this day, ministers visited the Satellite Applications Catapult at Harwell Space Cluster in Oxfordshire, where they met CEO Stuart Martin and Chief Operating Officer Lucy Edge to enjoy a tour of the Satellite Applications Catapult Disruptive Innovation for the Space Center. ), prior to discussing the future of space and satellite applications in the UK.

